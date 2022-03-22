Get ahead of scab this year

Kieran Lavelle, Senior horticulture Development Adviser, CAFRE looking at Elstanta fruit development with Kostas Xyntaris, Senior Horticulture Technologist, CAFRE.

The disease requires top fruit growers to employ professional management practises in order to control it to an economically acceptable level. Apple scab infection periods (ASIP) were recorded for 70% of the period March to July last year, by AFBI, Loughgall, making scab control very challenging.

To help growers optimise their scab spray control programmes and ensure correct use of their spray equipment, CAFRE have organised the following two events to prepare growers for the new season.

Graham Moore from FAST (Fruit Advisory Specialist Team) will give a webinar on scab control at the Northern Ireland Fruit Growers Association (NIFGA) meeting on March 22 in Armagh, which starts at 7.30pm sharp. Graham has over 30 years’ experience as a consultant to fruit and berry growers, and will provide guidance on optimising the selection and timing of products used for scab control.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second event delivered by Tom Robinson will focus on product application. Tom who now is an independent consultant was formerly the spraying technologist at Syngenta, Ciba-Geigy and Novartis with over 37 years’ experience. Over this time he took a lead role in nozzle development, and is recognised within the UK and further afield as a leader in precision agriculture in relation to pesticide application. He received an award from the Institution of Agricultural Engineers in recognition of his pioneering work lead to work. Tom will run a technical review of using orchard sprayers at Pat McKeevers, 87 Loughgall Road, Portadown on Tuesday 29 March at 10:00am. Growers will have a chance to gain valuable information on sprayer set up and strategies to maximise effectiveness of scab sprays.