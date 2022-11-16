Get set for the Midlands Machinery Show

From new tractors to robots and precision sprayers to low disturbance cultivators and new technology, it’s all there.

Lemken will be showcasing its digital solution, iQBlue, designed to improve efficiency, both in the field and the office. The easy-to-install module is a cost-effective alternative to upgrading kit, so users can benefit from optimised implement performance and automatic data management.

Meanwhile, the latest JCB Fastrac will be making its Midlands Machinery Show debut, sitting alongside a selection of other JCB handlers exhibited by Sharmans Agricultural and G&J Peck.

The Midlands Machinery Show is being held this week

For visitors wanting to see kit in action, demonstrations will run from 10am to 3.20pm, and will include drones and robotic technology from DroneAg and Opico, respectively. Visitors can also see the impressive Manitou MLT 961-160V + L and Manitou MLT 741-130PS with the new Strimech bucket from Chandlers and the JCB 560-80 with a range of attachments from Sharmans.

Two NRosO and two BASIS points will also be available for visitors, who can either fill in membership number and name / address details when they register for the show or visit the NRoSO/BASIS point stand at the show in the GSEH and register their membership number and address.