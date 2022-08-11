Get your Beltex bonus at Beatties next Sat, Aug 20

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Beltex Export Sale has 54 eye catching sheep from 10 respected breeders on offer with showing at 11am and sale from 12.30pm. Entries include one aged ram, 20 shearing rams, 22 shearling ewes, 9 ram lambs and 2 ewe lambs.

Judge Ross Campbell from the Cree Beltex Flock at Creetown in Scotland says he looks for correctness, a good shoulder and top with deep hard gigot. Plus tight skin with a little bareness and nice shaped blue Beltex head. The Cree Flock of 30 ewes was founded by his mother in 2006.

The Beltex breed was developed from the Texel in Belgium by many of the scientists and farmers behind that ultimate double muscled beef breed, the Belgian Blue. Today the Beltex worldwide is famed as the ultimate sheep breed for double muscling, outstanding confirmation and gigots.

Ross Campbell, Creetown, Newtownsteward, Scotland will judge at the Beltex Export Show and Sale in Beatties Pedigree Centre near Omagh next Saturday, August 20 from 11am.

Ulster breeders have been to the fore since Beltex arrived in the UK from 1989 onwards and more recently Donegal breeders Wade and Alison McCrabbe of the Ardstewart Flock paid a record 27,000 guineas for a Beltex ram lamb.

For further details of the Beltex Export event next Saturday contact Beatties Pedigree Centre, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT79 7ST, Tel; 07984 694616 or Beltex Club secretary Elizabeth Elizabeth Wilson Tel; 0770 9376361.