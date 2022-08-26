Get your forest schemes applications in by 31 August

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schemes are part of the ‘Forests for Our Future’ programme to encourage and help landowners plant their own woodlands.

The available grants can support all types of sustainable woodland, with the Small Woodland Grant Scheme being designed as a simple online scheme for new native woodlands of 0.2 hectares and larger, while the Forest Expansion Scheme supports native woodland, mixed woodland or commercial conifer woodland that can best meet land owners business needs whilst contributing to a living, working, active landscape.

Successful applicants to the schemes will receive up to 100 per cent of eligible establishment costs, and annual premium payments for a 10-year period.

Landowners who wish to plant this winter are reminded that all applications to the Forest Expansion Scheme must be submitted to Forest Service by 3pm on 31 August 2022.

All applications to the Small Woodland Grant Scheme must be made using the online system before 10pm on 31 August 2022.

Further details are available on the DAERA website.