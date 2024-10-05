Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Agri-Environment Adviser, Mary Ann Alexander, recently met with farmer Andrew Hazelton, Brookeborough, and Geoff Connell, Agrihand, to discuss the online training for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).

The SNHS training has been developed by CAFRE in the form of a series of short videos and quizzes to explain the details of the SNHS results. The training is available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training

Andrew runs a beef finisher and sheep farm alongside his brother Stephen, in Co Fermanagh.

They lamb 250 hill ewes outdoors and finish store lambs and a mix of steers, heifers and bulls throughout the year.

Mary Ann Alexander, Andrew Hazelton and Geoff Connell view soil results from the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. (Pic: CAFRE)

The focus for the farm is to improve efficiency and productivity primarily through maximizing the use of grass by rotationally grazing the cattle.

The key to this is having a farm nutrient management plan.

Andrew makes best use of the valuable slurry produced on the farm by spreading it on the fields which will benefit most from it. He has identified these fields by completing the online training, with his field soil analysis results beside him.

Andrew said: “It took me a few nights to work through all the information, but it was great as I was able to spread my slurry where it was needed most to produce the grass for my cattle.”

His contractor then used a flow rate metre when spreading the slurry to get the correct amount on each field. As well as growing the grass Andrew has also invested in a tedder, topper and slurry pump through the FBIS to improve the quality of silage produced on the farm.

Andrew said: “To survive economically at the same time as improving the environment I work in, it is important for me to continually make better use of inputs.”

Geoff encouraged Andrew to complete the online training as he feels it is a great resource available to farmers to help them understand their soil sample results.

Geoff says of the training: “Farmers are busy people, so when they have someone to just tell them what fertiliser to spread it is handy for them. However, the training gives an understanding of the background of a soil sample and what it really means and why a recommendation might differ from field to field. It is a great refresher for those familiar with all aspects of soil analysis.”

Andrew found that the ability to do the training online at his own pace meant he could work around his farming day and his work running his own consultancy business, Agricultural Consultancy Ltd.

Andrew said: “It was great to get a reminder on somethings I already knew. The risk run-off maps are very useful for making management decisions on farm. Being able to do the training online meant I could do it at a time that suited my work. Though I would recommend doing it over a few sittings!”