Getting dry cow management correct is a priority

Annaghmore Holsteins' farm manager Josh Ebron (centre) discusses the challenge of dry cow management with Mason's Animal Feeds' Iain Dudgeon (left) and Colin Purdy (right)

Owned by father and son team, Clive and Joel Richardson, the business is an excellent example of what can be achieved by combining an investment in the right bloodlines with the implementation of the highest possible management standards.

The excellent prices paid recently for Annaghmore breeding females reflects the strong demand that is now out there for the elite genetics that is at the very heart of an ongoing herd development programme.

Farm manager Josh Ebron takes up the story: “The herd comprises a total of 85 cows, with 68 currently in milk. There are two robots on the farm, which will allow us the scope to build up numbers during the period ahead.”

Significantly, the herd is backing up its unique pedigree status with a tremendous ability to put large volumes of high quality milk in the bulk tank. The cows’ current rolling average is sitting at 10,867L at 4.23% butterfat and 3.48% protein.

“Two heifers in milk have been entered for this year’s Balmoral Show,” Josh confirmed.

“It will be interesting to see how they perform. Back in July we secured a price of 6,000gn for each of two home bred heifers that had been entered for the Summer Sizzler sale, held on the Ballymena farm of Andrew Kennedy.

“We have secured a range of other good prices over the past 12 months. The plan is to further improve the genetic base of the herd.”

Investing in genetics is one thing: ensuring that this potential is fully realised is something else entirely.

“Meeting the management and welfare needs of the stock at all times are the core principles implemented on the farm,” Josh explained.

“And managing cows and heifers properly in the run-up to calving is critically important in this regard.”

The Annaghmore herd was established in 2017. From the outset, the decision was taken to offer all dry cows 4 kilos of Bio-Chlor Down Calver nuts on a daily basis during the three week period leading up to calving.

“We now take a similar approach with first calving heifers,” Josh explained.

“In their case, they receive two kilos of Bio-Chlor nuts per day for the six weeks running up to calving.

“The rest of the ration comprises a 50:50 mix of grass and wholecrop silages. Bio-Chlor has proven itself consistently on the farm.

“The cows calve down without difficulty and they are back into milk seamlessly.

“Metabolic problems, post calving, are not an issue and the newborn calves are born with lots of vigour and vitality.”

Bio-Chlor is a natural feed additive. When offered for the three weeks prior to calving, it has been shown to maintain cow condition while, at the same time, ensuring that appetite does not fall off directly prior to and post calving.

In this way, milk yields in early lactation are maximised without the cow losing body condition. Another benefit of this approach is the maintenance of cow fertility levels.

Bio-Chlor Down Calver Nuts are available exclusively from Mason’s Animal Feeds.

The company’s Iain Dudgeon was a recent visitor to Annaghmore Holsteins.

He commented: “Freshly calved cows and heifers that had previously been on the Bio-Chlor dry cow programme reach peak yields much more quickly.

“These are sustained longer, resulting in greater overall lactation yields, compared to those that had not received the pre-calving nut.

“In addition to improved milk yields, overall herd health is also significantly improved.”

He concluded: “On-farm experience here in Northern Ireland has confirmed much fewer displaced abomasums, milk fevers and retained placentas plus significantly improved fertility levels within those herds using the Bio-Chlor approach to dry cow management.”