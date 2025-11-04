Getting fully prepared for the dark nights

With the clocks having changed, many part time farmers will find themselves working in their yards during the hours of darkness – at both ends of the day – for most of the next six months.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the same principle holds where dairy farmers are concerned as they undertake the morning and evening milkings.

It goes without saying that appropriate lighting should be available in each building and in all outside areas in and around the farmyard. Being easily seen by others is another priority during the dark nights and mornings. The most effective way of achieving this objective is for everyone to wear reflective clothes while working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking these steps will ensure that the risks of falls and other accidents are absolutely minimised. Given this backdrop, one of the first jobs that should be undertaken to ensure that farmyards are winter ready is an inspection of all lighting systems. All bulbs found not to be working should be replaced. Light bulbs can explode for several reasons, including a loose connection, faulty insulation, or a power surge. For the record, these are quite common occurrences.

The dark nights represent that time of year when milking parlours are in peak use.

If hot pieces of glass are allowed to fall on to stored hay or straw, the accompanying fire risk is significant. It is important to prevent fires from happening in the first place. So, ensuring that all light bulb guards are in place and functioning properly is critically important in this regard.

Faulty and exposed wiring in tandem with loose electricals, represents a potential electrocution hazard for housed livestock. All animals are inquisitive by nature, and their attention will be quickly drawn to electrical fittings and wires that are left exposed within pens.

It should also be noted that mature cattle have a significant upward reach when their necks and tongues are fully extended. A thorough inspection of all electrical wiring systems should be undertaken before livestock are put into a shed. If repairs are required, these should be undertaken by a qualified electrician as working with electricity is inherently dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losses of stock caused by electrocution can be insured against. Livestock peril coverage is included in all farm combined policies offered by AbbeyAutoline to its farmer clients. In addition to electrocution, this coverage protects against a range of other risks, including fire, lightning and theft.

Meanwhile, the autumn and winter period now represents the key calving months on Northern Ireland’s dairy farms. Therefore, the dark nights represent that time of year when milking parlours are in peak use.

A combination of water and stray electricity represent a significant health and safety hazard both for animals and those workers who undertake the milking process. Stray voltages within a milking parlour complex can lead to several health and production related issues for cows.

The issue is caused by a combination of poor wiring, inadequate grounding, and malfunctioning equipment, including electric fences and variable speed drives. Stray currents that are generated in this way can affect cow behaviour, leading to reduced milk production, increased somatic cell counts, and a higher incidence of mastitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is the case with all other equipment, milking parlours should be serviced on a regular basis. And it would be important for a qualified electrician to specifically check for potential stray voltage-related issues while this work is carried out.

And, finally, the 2025 Royal Ulster Winter Fair is fast approaching. It takes place on Thursday11th December and AbbeyAutoline will have a significant presence at the event. The Winter Fair is now widely regarded as a highlight of the year for agriculture in Northern Ireland and it attracts large numbers of visitors from all parts of Ireland.

The event is a true celebration of the role that milk production and dairy processing play throughout our economy. This is particularly the case in our rural areas and AbbeyAutoline will be playing its part in making the 2025 Winter Fair even bigger and better than ever.

Our presence at the upcoming event allows staff to meet up with existing customers while also liaising with other farmers who might be of a view to changing their insurance cover arrangements for 2026.

At AbbeyAutoline, we have a dedicated agricultural team who are happy to discuss your farm insurance needs. Please contact us on 0800 66 55 44 or email [email protected]