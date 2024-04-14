Getting the most out of our grass based system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We milk 120 Fleckvieh cows, with followers and calve in the Winter.

Currently we are on a yearly average of 6,800 litres/cow, with 4.3% butterfat and 3.5% protein. We feed just under 1.5 ton/meal/cow a year.

The family discovered Sea-Results two years ago.

When milk prices are better, we up our feeding regime and milk yield.

Our soil and grass are the most important resources on our farm. We soil sample at regular intervals and try to match the nutrient requirements of the grass and soil to what fertiliser and lime is needed.

Having a healthy living soil environment is important too, and we don’t over slurry any of our ground. Our target pH for our ground is approximately 6.2. We are on a 2 cut silage system. First cut silage this year is getting around 2,000-2,500 gallons of slurry/acre. Our phosphate levels are good, with a low indices for potash, so we will be going out with a 0P fertiliser like 27.0.6 for our first cut this year.

Weed control is an important aspect of our grassland management system. It can especially depress the DMD (Dry Matter Digestibility) of our silage. In the past we used herbicides just on their own for weed control. Though some herbicides sprays would stunt grass growth as well. Then we discovered Sea-Results two years ago. We add Sea Results along with our herbicide spray, and we have found no stunting in the grass growth. The grass growth is lush after spraying. It is as if we have put fertiliser on the ground, and it keeps growing. SeaResults seems to get better utilisation of the fertiliser and slurry. We already have good soil health, so the grass seems to be able to access more of the nutrients it has in the soil. I don’t think SeaResults is a replacement for the fertiliser, slurry or all the nutrients that is in our soil, but SeaResults certainly helps the grass get better access to it. That is a big saving on our farm.

We experimented with putting SeaResults out on its own before turnout on some fields last year. The cows definitely milked better off those fields which got Sea Results. The cows cleaned out the field better and the grass was more leafy.