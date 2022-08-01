Gigginstown House Angus welcomes 21 Shadwell champions

Shadwell has been one of England’s premier Angus herds, winning multiple national and regional shows under the ownership of the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Costing over £144,000, with an average price of almost £7,000, these Shadwell Angus spent over 45 days in UK quarantine to comply with UK/EU cattle movement rules.

The Shadwell Angus champions were delivered to Gigginstown last week, where they will add new bloodlines, depth, and quality to the Gigginstown Angus herd.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anybody wishing to inspect these high-quality Shadwell stocks are welcome to contact and/or visit the farm at any time by appointment.

Notable among the new arrivals were three champion in calf heifers, Shadwell Blackbird T016 (£11,500), Shadwell Evora W173 (£15,750), Shadwell Lady Heather W237 (£12,600), and one of Shadwell’s newest stock bulls, Stouphill Master Prince W346 (£7,350).

Gigginstown manager, Joe O’Mahony, said: “We were thrilled and very fortunate to secure such outstanding bloodlines at the recent Shadwell Angus dispersal sale.

“While these cattle were expensive, they offer Gigginstown and other Irish Angus breeders a once in a lifetime opportunity to cross some of the best of England’s Angus genetics, with one of Ireland’s leading Angus herds.

“In particular, we are very pleased to secure these young but very well related in calf heifers, and we are also thrilled to acquire one of Shadwell’s newest stock bulls, the three-year-old Stouphill Master Prince, who cost Shadwell over £7,000 at the Perth Bull Sale.

Gigginstown House Angus, one of Ireland’s leading pedigree Angus herds, last week welcomed the arrival of 21 cattle, recently purchased at the Shadwell Angus dispersal sale in England.

“We look forward to crossing these Shadwell Angus champions with our Gigginstown Angus team, and hope to offer some of these Shadwell genetics to Irish pedigree breeders at future Gigginstown Angus Sales, which are held each year over the Easter Weekend,” he ended.

Anybody wishing to inspect the high-quality Shadwell stock is welcome to contact and/or visit the farm at any time by appointment.