Gigginstown sale ‘a must’ for Aberdeen Angus buyers

Gigginstown House Stud, owned by Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary is famed for its strong legacy of high rated bloodstock and livestock.

The Angus sale is a fantastic opportunity for buyers interested in purchasing top class Aberdeen Angus bulls or heifers to add to their herd.

Bloodlines are imported from as far afield as the United States, Canada, Australia and the EU have been used in developing the 450-cow breeding operation. The herd has become widely recognised for its heavily star-rated progeny carrying the characteristics of high Terminal Indexes and ease of calving figures in their pedigree since the herd was established in 1997. The annual stock sale attracts interest and buyers from all parts of the country and beyond to compete for the limited stock on offer.

This year the sale will offer 25 pedigree bulls and 20 heifers aged 16 – 24 months. The bulls have an attractive score card, with 83% holding a four and five-star rating in addition to low calving difficulty figures. We continue to witness increasing interest in the Angus breed from dairy farmers which is due to improved Angus beef prices. With the Gigginstown Angus herd boasting five-star bulls along with low calving difficulty figures, the Angus stock remains popular choice for both suckler and dairy herds.

The Aberdeen Angus remains the number one breed in Ireland and around the world, mainly because of their sustainability and efficiency – easy calving and no dehorning necessary, good temperament and they produce a high carcass yield.