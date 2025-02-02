Gill Hall Estate to host first on-farm production sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gill Hall Estate is to host its first on-farm production sale – the first in Northern Ireland to feature two native breeds.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale, on Saturday 1 March 2025, will feature bulls and females from both the Old Glenort Angus and the Uppermill Shorthorns (EST1882) herds.

All the bulls for sale will be semen tested for fertility and have been fed on a low concentrate diet for longevity and performance. There will be a good selection to choose from, as the bulls from both herds will be suitable for serving cows and heifers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The females on offer for sale are from some of the oldest bloodlines in both breeds and half of the available females will be scanned in calf prior to the sale, with the other half being free of the bull (maiden heifers).

Old Glenort Victorious Y524. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

Some of the cattle for sale from the Old Glenort Angus herd, are related to the 2024 RUAS Aberdeen Angus male Champion Old Glenort Victorious Y514 and Old Glenort Kim W501 2024 RUAS female and reserve breed Champion.

Some of the Old Glenort Angus females are in calf to the herd’s first stock bull Bruno of Spittal Shore PSSU5 Junior champion at Perth Bull Sales 1997 purchased for 13000gns .

There will be strong genetics from the Uppermill Shorthorn herd , with the first offspring from Perfection of Skailhouse for sale who was purchased for 20,000gns at Stirling Bull Sales in February 2022, and Glenisla Jackpot, the sire of the 2022 NI National Beef Shorthorn champion Uppermill Lovely Lissue. Some of the females will be in calf to Drumcarbin Firepower, who’s dam Uppermill Flossy Fifi was female champion at Stirling bull sales February 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Glenort Angus herd, was established in 1996 by Bill and James Porter.

Perfection of Skailhouse. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

Throughout 29 years of pedigree breeding, the pedigree herd of Old Glenort Angus, has won numerous Championships at various agricultural shows and competitions.

The Uppermill Beef Shorthorn herd was established in 1882 and is the oldest genetics of Beef Shorthorns in the world. The herd was acquired by James Porter in 2006.

Like his Old Glenort Angus herd, James’ Uppermill Beef Shorthorn Herd has won various Agricultural Championships at the Royal Highland Show and Balmoral, most notably winning the Mohmar trophy four years in a row, on a consecutive points based system at four consecutive Royal shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cattle on offer for sale can be export tested to the UK mainland or Republic of Ireland. There will be a viewing of the cattle on the Friday evening from 5-8pm with hot roast beef available to buy from the caterers. Also, breakfasts can be bought from the caterers on the Saturday morning, prior to the sale commencing at 12 noon sharp.

For any further information, please contact James Porter on 07899 936166.