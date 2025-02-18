Gilmour Lawrie appointed as new chair of AgriScot

AgriScot has announced the appointment of renowned South Ayrshire dairy farmer, Gilmour Lawrie, as its new chair.

He succeeds Robert Neill, who has led the event for the past seven years, strengthening its position as the UK’s premier farm business event.

A committed member of the AgriScot board for 16 years, most recently as vice-chair, Gilmour has played a key role in shaping the event’s evolution to reflect the needs of the entire agricultural sector.

Last year, he was part of the team that spearheaded the introduction of a sheep demonstration with Cammy Wilson and Nicola Wordie.

He has also been instrumental in developing the Scottish Agriculture Awards, which recognise and celebrate the individuals and businesses driving innovation, resilience and success across Scotland’s farming industry

Alongside his work with AgriScot, Gilmour brings extensive leadership experience, including his tenure as President of the prestigious Ayrshire Cattle Society, where he remains actively involved as Business Coordinator.

Gilmour farms at Myremill Farm near Ayr alongside his son Kevin, managing a 600-acre enterprise that includes 350 Holsteins and some red and whites. In addition to dairy, they grow cereals on 250 acres, with the remaining land primarily grassland and a portion dedicated to growing maize for the herd.

Reflecting on his appointment, Gilmour said: “Robert has done a tremendous job in steering AgriScot to where it is today, and it’s an honour to take on the role. AgriScot has grown into a vibrant, must-attend event for the industry, offering farmers and rural businesses the insights, advice and commercial connections they need to drive their businesses forward.

“The event has meant a lot to me personally over the years, having first been involved in showing cattle when it was still the Scottish Winter Fair, before it became DairyScot and ultimately, AgriScot.

“Now that I’m semi-retired, I have the time to give back to an industry that has given me so much, and I’m looking forward to dedicating that time to ensuring AgriScot remains a key date in the farming calendar.”

As the largest indoor agricultural event of its kind in Scotland, AgriScot provides a platform for farmers and industry professionals to access cutting-edge technology, expert-led seminars and key discussions on the future of the sector.

With a sold-out trade hall and a waiting list for exhibitors, its success reflects the appetite for a dedicated business-focused event that serves all aspects of modern agriculture.

“The strength of AgriScot is its ability to bring the industry together. While people might associate me with cattle, my interests extend across all sectors - from machinery to new advances in crop management.

“We have a fantastic team in place, and while we won’t be making major changes to a winning formula, we’ll continue refining the event to ensure it remains relevant, innovative and valuable for all who attend.”

Robert Neill will stay on the AgriScot board to support continuity, alongside a strong team of directors and Rural Projects, who manage the event’s operations.

Gilmour added: “A key priority is keeping AgriScot free to attend including free car parking, ensuring accessibility for as many farmers as possible. With rising costs and ongoing challenges in the sector, we want to provide an event that delivers real value for the whole sector - whether that’s business insights, networking opportunities or access to the latest technology and advice.”

AgriScot returns on Wednesday 19th November 2025.

For more information, visit: https://agriscot.co.uk/