Give it some wellie this January with unique fundraiser to support farm families

Embrace FARM, Ireland’s only support network for farm families, has announced the second annual Wear Our Wellies (WOW) Day will take place on Friday 31st January 2025.

The unique fundraiser encourages businesses, groups, and individuals to wear their wellies wherever they are on the day and donate to Embrace FARM, helping to raise vital funds for the organisation.

Last year more than 60 fundraising events were held around the country and over €6,000 was raised to help Embrace FARM provide emotional and practical supports for Irish farm families impacted by serious injury and sudden death.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Embrace FARM co-founder, Norma Rohan said: “We were blown away with the response to last year’s WOW Day which was an incredible success.

Emily and Liam Rohan and Annie Griffin wore their wellies to launch Embrace FARM’s Wear Our Wellies (WOW) Day which will raise vital funds for the organisation. Groups and individuals are encouraged to wear their wellies wherever they are on January 31st to raise vital funds to support Irish farm families impacted by serious injury and sudden death. Photo by: Finbarr O’Rourke

“This unique fundraiser allows us to connect with both farming and non-farming communities allowing us to highlight the impact a serious injury or sudden death has on a farming family and the broader community.

“And best of all, it is also a bit of fun so get your gang together and join us as we wear our wellies on January 31st!”

How to get involved

Embrace FARM is encouraging everyone to get involved with any support, no matter how big or small.

Register your WOW Day Fundraiser on www.embracefarm.com/wowday2025

Choose how you would like to fundraise:

On your own: Wear your wellies and text FARM to 50300 to donate €4 to Embrace FARM and invite your friends to support you. (Texts cost €4. Embrace FARM will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: Fundraising Solutions. Helpline: 01 2022 810) As a small group: Get everyone to wear their wellies and donate funds our WOW iDonate fundraising page. As a larger group: You could go a step further and also organise a wellie throwing championship. Share your WOW Day tagging @embracefarmsupport and using the hashtag #WOWEmbraceFARM.

Supporters Embrace FARM WOW Day is delivered with promotional support from AgriKids and Dunlop.