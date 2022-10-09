Giving heifers that EXTRA performance

This process is known as epigenetic programming which has a positive effect of milk yield through not only a heifers first lactation but through her lifespan. This can be achieved by feeding a high quality milk replacer at an accelerated amount after birth with an increased importance on the first six weeks of life. Benefits of increasing a heifers feed intake during this timeframe include:

 Improved growth of frame size – skeletal and muscle;

 Improved heaIth status;

Heifers should be given an extra boost.

 Decreased time to first calving;

 Optimised reproduction and milk production as a cow.

Eringold Extra is made up of a high 26% protein level which comes from high quality milk ingredients. When the high quality protein is paired with our 22% Fat, you will see quality results in your calf’s performance, from a milk replacer which has been specifically formulated with maximum performance in mind.

Eringold Extra also includes our unique blend of vitamins, minerals, trace elements,

immunity support and gut health additives which all aid in creating a healthy gut and

keeping a calfs immune system high. This means that when a calf moves from whole milk to our milk replacer it is still getting help to protect from common diseases and increase gut health.

With Eringold Extra having unmatched high levels of proteins and energy, it is a versatile

milk replacer which has the power to also produce fantastic results being used in a once a day feeding system after 28 days.

