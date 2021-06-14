Glanbia milk price for May 2021

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for May of 35.18 cpl (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is an increase of 1 cpl from the April base price.

Farmer Members will also receive a 0.42 cpl (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and Co-op “Share of GI Profit” payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for May creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 38.73 cpl.