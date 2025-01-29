Glarryford scholar Joseph Compton in running for Dairy Student of the Year 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glarryford scholar is among three Harper Adams University finalists in this year’s Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers’ Dairy Student of the Year competition.

Joseph Compton is one of six students from across the UK shortlisted for this year’s competition – whose winner is set to be announced early next month.

He is joined by fellow students Matthew Butterfield and Caitlin Townley, who make up the three Harper Adams finalists.

The winner is set to be announced at Dairy Tech on February 5, where the University’s Future Farm team are also set to find out if they have won this year’s RABDF Gold Cup.

Harper Adams Professor of Animal Science Liam Sinclair said: “I am delighted that we have thee students in the final of this prestigious competition again.

“Harper Adams attracts students from a range of farming and non-farming backgrounds, and their success in this competition reflects a very positive learning experience that prepares them well for a career in industry.”

Each of the students made a presentation to the judging panel at the award’s shortlisting event in December.

BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Joseph, from Glarryford, Co Antrim, said: “Before walking in, I’ll admit I was quite nervous.

“However, the moment I entered the conference room and met the judging panel, their warm welcome, and approachable demeanour immediately put me at ease. This support helped me settle quickly and deliver my speech with confidence.

“Once I began, everything flowed naturally, and I genuinely enjoyed the experience, showcasing my deep passion for the UK dairy industry with enthusiasm and pride.

“Being shortlisted for the RABDF Dairy Student of the Year final was an incredible honour and a proud moment in my journey within the dairy industry.

“It felt immensely rewarding to have my hard work, passion, and dedication recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

Fellow Agriculture student Matthew added: “It is a great honour to have been selected as a finalist for the Dairy Student of the Year competition.

“The preparation stages were very interesting indeed and have helped me in practising business planning.

“Being a bit of an extrovert, the presentation stage was very enjoyable, especially talking to the panel and meeting the other candidates. I really felt the panel that I presented to were very interested in hearing the thoughts on the future of the dairy industry from myself and the other finalists.”

And Agriculture with Animal Science student Caitlin, from the Lune Valley on Lancashire/Cumbria border, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was shortlisted for the award. There are so many keen young dairy students that I felt so privileged to be taking part.

“It felt like such an honour, I was against such great young passionate students and I felt so proud to be representing both harper Adams and the dairy industry as a whole.”

As each student awaits to find out who will be named winner, they are working on their final year Honours Research projects – and looking back over their time at University as they prepare to graduate this September.

Joseph said: “I decided to come to Harper to challenge myself away from home comforts. It is a very well-respected University in the agricultural industry, and speaking with many past students reaffirmed my decision.

“I’ve cherished every moment of my time at Harper, gaining a wealth of knowledge and acquiring numerous new skills, whilst forming friendships that will last a lifetime.

Caitlin added: “I have always known that I wanted to come to Harper Adams after hearing about it from my friends at Young Farmers.

“It has such a good reputation and is well known in the agricultural industry for a well-rounded education in both professional and practical aspects.

“Without a doubt the past four years have been amazing, coming to Harper has really pushed me out of my comfort zone and has allowed me to gather great contacts from out in the dairy industry to build networks for future career opportunities.”

And Matthew said: “I came to Harper in 2021 – I never looked at doing agriculture anywhere else really.

“Wherever I could see innovation and excellence in agricultural practice, Harper always seemed to be behind it somewhere. Furthermore, having the farm on site meant that I would be able to see what had been taught applied right in front of me.

“It has been a very enjoyable few years here, with always something going somewhere.

“Spending time with like-minded people is always a great laugh. After all, where else would you find quite so many passionate agriculturalists in one place!

“My role as president of the Christian Union in second year would definitely be a highlight. I think everyone feels that the end of our time here is coming round a little too quickly.”