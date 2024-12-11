Glarryford YFC club dinner at the Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena

Members of Glarryford YFC, friends and family gathered at Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena, for the club’s annual dinner.

The club extends their thanks to everyone who came and made it such a great night in celebration of Glarryford YFC's achievements throughout the year.

A special thank you to guest speaker Rachel Smith, who delivered such an encouraging and enjoyable message to Glarryford YFC members.

A big thanks also to the club's hard working committee for organising a successful night and all their support throughout the year.

Samuel Stirling and Lauren Greer at the Glarryford YFC dinner

Congratulations to all prize winners on the evening and here’s to another great year at Glarryford YFC.

Peter Alexander and Elizebeth Adair at the Glarryford YFC dinner
Linzi Compton and Thomas Compton at the Glarryford YFC dinner
Juliet Lyle and Ben King at the recent Glarryford YFC dinner
Katie Crawford and Joel Dornan
Pictured at the recent Glarryford YFC club dinner which was held at the Leighinmohr House Hotel
Ben Miller and Ellen McGarel
Annie Gilliland and Kenny Fleck
Kenny Fleck and Harry Francey
Andrea Gilliland and Derek Gilliland
Heather and Brian Dickey
David and Margaret Compton
Nicole Shaw and Luke Simpson
