Glarryford YFC club dinner at the Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena
Members of Glarryford YFC, friends and family gathered at Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena, for the club’s annual dinner.
The club extends their thanks to everyone who came and made it such a great night in celebration of Glarryford YFC's achievements throughout the year.
A special thank you to guest speaker Rachel Smith, who delivered such an encouraging and enjoyable message to Glarryford YFC members.
A big thanks also to the club's hard working committee for organising a successful night and all their support throughout the year.
Congratulations to all prize winners on the evening and here’s to another great year at Glarryford YFC.
