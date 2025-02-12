Glarryford YFC hold launch night and unveiling new tops and sponsors

Glarryford YFC recently held an incredible launch night celebrating the unveiling of the club’s brand new club tops and club couldn’t be more thrilled.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge thanks to Glarryford YFC’s amazing sponsors who make it all possible, namely Magheramorne Estate, GMG E-Farm, and Pro-Form Nutrition. At the event, Glarryford YFC were lucky to hear inspiring words from Jane Allen of Magheramorne Estate, Gareth McDonald of GMG E-Farm, and Katherine Millar of Pro-Form Nutrition.

Their stories of starting from the ground up and building successful businesses in the local community were truly motivating. Glarryford YFC are so proud to be affiliated with these incredible local businesses that show what hard work, determination, and passion can achieve. Thank you to everyone who came out to support Glarryford YFC.

The club are looking forward to the journey ahead with their new club tops and their fantastic partners.

Glarryford YFC members with the new club tops and new sponsors

Pictures by Darren Crawford.