Glarryford YFC to hold summer meeting for new and existing members

Glarryford YFC will be having a summer meeting for existing members and new members who are interested in joining, this is a great opportunity to make new friends and find out what the club is all about.

The meeting will be slippy football/rounders and there will be a barbecue afterwards, if you have any questions for someone wanting to join feel free to contact the club’s Facebook page. The summer meeting will take place at 196 Cushendall road, Ballymena, Co Antrim, and will be starting at 8pm on Monday, August 5th.