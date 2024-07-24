Glarryford YFC to hold summer meeting for new and existing members
Glarryford YFC will be having a summer meeting for existing members and new members who are interested in joining, this is a great opportunity to make new friends and find out what the club is all about.
The meeting will be slippy football/rounders and there will be a barbecue afterwards, if you have any questions for someone wanting to join feel free to contact the club’s Facebook page. The summer meeting will take place at 196 Cushendall road, Ballymena, Co Antrim, and will be starting at 8pm on Monday, August 5th.
Young farmers is a great way of making new friends and taking part in many different events and competitions, it is not only for farmers but everyone, and Glarryford YFC can’t wait to see everyone there.
