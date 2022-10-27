The show and sale will be held at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Gleno Valley YFC annual fatstock show and sale: Gleno Valley YFC annual fatstock show and sale will be Monday 28th November 2022. At Ballymena Livestock Market. Beef show starts at 3.30pm followed by the lambs at 4.30pm. Sale commences at 6pm, starting with the lambs, followed by the cattle. Charity auction at approximately 8.30pm. Proceeds towards Air Ambulance. Classes will be as follows: Beef Classes - Butchers best <570kg, Charolais, Limousin, British Blue, any other breed, YFC class (proof of membership), non haltered class and weanling class. Lamb classes: Texel, Charollais, Suffolk, Beltex, Dorset, Blackface, any other breed and YFC class (proof of membership). Entry forms can be collected from Ballymena Livestock Market or from club secretary, Joanne Moore, on 07712635104

