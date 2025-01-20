Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club hold their 90th anniversary dinner
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday, November 9, Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club held their 90th anniversary dinner.
The event was held in the grand setting of the Magheramorne Estate with a great turnout of guests, past and present members attending.
The club would like to thank everyone who came along to celebrate and they hope everyone had a great evening.
Congratulations to all prize winners.
Many thanks must go to all those involved in the organisation behind the scenes in making this event possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.