Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club hold their 90th anniversary dinner

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On Saturday, November 9, Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club held their 90th anniversary dinner.

The event was held in the grand setting of the Magheramorne Estate with a great turnout of guests, past and present members attending.

The club would like to thank everyone who came along to celebrate and they hope everyone had a great evening.

Congratulations to all prize winners.

YFCU president Richard Beattie and wife Lynsay Beattie receiving flowers from club leader Iain Wilson. Picture: Gleno Valley YFCYFCU president Richard Beattie and wife Lynsay Beattie receiving flowers from club leader Iain Wilson. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
YFCU president Richard Beattie and wife Lynsay Beattie receiving flowers from club leader Iain Wilson. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC

Many thanks must go to all those involved in the organisation behind the scenes in making this event possible.

Gleno Valley YFC patron Sammy peoples with club leader Iain Wilson and club secretary Juliet Lyle. Picture: Gleno Valley YFCGleno Valley YFC patron Sammy peoples with club leader Iain Wilson and club secretary Juliet Lyle. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Gleno Valley YFC patron Sammy peoples with club leader Iain Wilson and club secretary Juliet Lyle. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Steven Wilson and Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFCSteven Wilson and Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Steven Wilson and Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Lauren Wilson with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFCLauren Wilson with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Lauren Wilson with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Stephanie McIlroy with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFCStephanie McIlroy with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC
Stephanie McIlroy with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice