Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club hold their 90th anniversary dinner

On Saturday, November 9, Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club held their 90th anniversary dinner.

The event was held in the grand setting of the Magheramorne Estate with a great turnout of guests, past and present members attending.

The club would like to thank everyone who came along to celebrate and they hope everyone had a great evening.

Congratulations to all prize winners.

YFCU president Richard Beattie and wife Lynsay Beattie receiving flowers from club leader Iain Wilson. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC

Many thanks must go to all those involved in the organisation behind the scenes in making this event possible.

Gleno Valley YFC patron Sammy peoples with club leader Iain Wilson and club secretary Juliet Lyle. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC

Steven Wilson and Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC

Lauren Wilson with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC

Stephanie McIlroy with Lynzi McBurney at the Gleno Valley YFC anniversary dinner. Picture: Gleno Valley YFC