Gleno YFC welcome Stranraer and Rhins YFC to Northern Ireland
On Friday evening they met the Stranraer and Rhins YFC members off the boat and enjoyed the evening in Gleno Valley YFC’s local pub The Crossways for some pizza and drinks.
On Saturday everyone was up bright and early for a farm tour of Hollybank farm. They then went to the Moore household for a barbecue for lunch before heading to Larne RFC club to watch their first game of the season.
After a few beverages in the rugby club they began their journey to Collone YFC barbecue.
On their way to Armagh they stopped off at the Ballymac Hotel for some dinner and Ma Berry’s in Portadown before dancing the night away to Ritchie Remo and of course Gleno YFC’s very own DJ Basil.
Finally, on Sunday morning members finished off the weekend with a tasty Ulster fry at The Dairy in Gleno. After a quick visit to Gleno Waterfall Stranraer and Rhins waved their new friends goodbye.
Everyone from both clubs enjoyed a fantastic weekend and Gleno Valley are looking forward to seeing Stranraer and Rhins again when they make the return leg of the exchange.