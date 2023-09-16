Gleno YFC welcome Stranraer and Rhins YFC to Northern Ireland

Watch more videos on Shots!

On Friday evening they met the Stranraer and Rhins YFC members off the boat and enjoyed the evening in Gleno Valley YFC’s local pub The Crossways for some pizza and drinks.

On Saturday everyone was up bright and early for a farm tour of Hollybank farm. They then went to the Moore household for a barbecue for lunch before heading to Larne RFC club to watch their first game of the season.

After a few beverages in the rugby club they began their journey to Collone YFC barbecue.

Stranraer and Rhins YFC members travelling to Larne on the boat. Picture: Gleno YFC

On their way to Armagh they stopped off at the Ballymac Hotel for some dinner and Ma Berry’s in Portadown before dancing the night away to Ritchie Remo and of course Gleno YFC’s very own DJ Basil.

Finally, on Sunday morning members finished off the weekend with a tasty Ulster fry at The Dairy in Gleno. After a quick visit to Gleno Waterfall Stranraer and Rhins waved their new friends goodbye.