Glenpark Galileo ET is star at Dungannon

The Reserve Show Champion was Matt’s Fanciful, Lot 92, a Shearling Ewe from Kinawley-based Matthew Burleigh.

The top Shearling Ram was Derryogue Fidget, Lot 37 from Kilkeel-based Edward and Shirlee Nicholson’s Derryogue Flock.

Class winner in the Ram Lambs was the Supreme Champion, Glenpark Galileo ET, Lot 53 and the top Shearling Ewe was the Reserve Champion, Matt’s Fanciful, Lot 92.

The Ewe Lamb Class winner was Glenkeen Glitter ET, Lot 94 from Limavady-based F & J Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock.

Judge was Michael Oliver, Lisnacrann Beltex, Tullinacurra, County Mayo.

Commenting on his choice of Supreme Champion, judge Michael Oliver said: “When this Ram Lamb came into the ring he just looked so smart, demanding attention. He had serious presence and great character.

“My Reserve Champion, Matthew Burleigh’s Shearling Ewe, was a very nice, powerful ewe, everything I would look for in a breeding Beltex female.”

Commenting on the overall standard Michael added: “This is the third year that I have attended an Irish Club Show and Sale at Dungannon, and whilst the standard has always been very high, I believe this Show and Sale has been the best to date in terms of quality in all the classes.”

A total of 97 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Pedigree Sheep were sold under the auspices of the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club and the top price on the day was 1550gns that was paid out for Matthew Burleigh’s Reserve Champion, Matt’s Fanciful, Lot 92, a Shearling Ewe, with the purchaser being Harvey Keys from Fivemiletown.

Other top prices included 1300gns for Lagyveagh Fonzo, Lot 11, a Shearling Ram from Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Glenarm-based Lagyveagh Flock – purchaser, Raymond Bowden from Stewartstown; 1200gns for the Supreme Champion – Glenpark Galileo ET, Lot 53, a Ram Lamb belonging to Kenny and Janice Preston, which was purchased by the judge, Michael Oliver, County Mayo and Declan Robinson, County Donegal; 1080gns for Munreary Fred, Lot 30, a Shearling Ram from Claudy-based Patrick Brolly’s Munreary Flock, which was purchased by M. Stewart from Coleraine; 1050gns for Lagyveagh Fernando, Lot 13, a Shearling Ram from Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Lagyveagh Flock – purchaser Russell Tinney, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny; 1050gns for Matt’s Flowergirl, Lot 91, a Shearling Ewe from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, which was purchased by Tom Feehan from Westport, County Mayo and 900gns for Mackro Fireball, Lot 7, a Shearling Ram from John Robinson and Hayley Mackey’s Ballywalter-based Mackro Flock.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Show and Sale is an evening sale, which will be held at Beattie Livestock Sales in Omagh on Friday, 24th September.

RESULTS:

CLASSES:

SHEARLING RAMS:

First: Derryogue Fidget, Lot 37, Edward & Shirlee Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

Second: Mackro Fireball, Lot 7, John Robinson and Hayley Mackey’s Mackro Flock, Ballywalter.

Third: Sunnybank Faster Than Light ET, Lot 32, Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Fourth: Munreary Felix ET, Lot 25, PLJ Brolly’s Munreary Flock, Claudy.

Fifth:Lagyveagh Fonzo, Lot 11, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Sixth: Lagyveagh Fernando, Lot 13, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

RAM LAMBS:

First: Glenpark Galileo ET, Lot 53, Kenny and Janice Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Second: Brownville Goldie ET, Lot 55, David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Third: Glenkeen Great Ball of Fire ET, Lot 58, F & J Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Fourth: Munreary ET, Lot 50, PLJ Brolly’s Munreary Flock, Claudy.

Fifth: Glenpark Goliath ET, Lot 54, Kenny and Janice Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Sixth: Bodoney Godzilla ET, Lot 60, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

SHEARLING EWES:

First: Matt’s Fanciful, Lot 92, a Shearling Ewe from Kinawley-based Matthew Burleigh.

Second: Brownville Flirty ET, Lot 85, David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Third: Derryogue Freya, Lot 90, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

Fourth: Bodoney Faith, Lot 65, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Fifth: Glenkeen Fullness ET, Lot 74, F & J Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Sixth: Munreary Floella, Lot 79, PLJ Brolly’s Munreary Flock, Claudy.

EWE LAMBS:

First: Glenkeen Glitter, Lot 94, F & J Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Second: Brownville Gem, Lot 95, David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Third: Glenkeen Greta ET, Lot 93,F & J Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Eddie O'Neill with Hugh and Eddie' O'Neill's Lagyveagh Fonzo, Lot 13, which was purchased by Russell Tinney from Letterkenny, County Donegal for 1050gns.

Eddie O'Neill with Hugh and Eddie O'Neill's Shearling Ram, Lagyveagh Fonzo, Lot 11, which was purchased by Raymond Bowden from Stewartstown for 1300gns.

