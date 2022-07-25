Glens of Antrim society expresses thanks to sponsor

The society received the very kind donation from Michael McKillop, co-owner of the Glens of Antrim Distillery.

Founded in 1965, the society studies the history and traditions of the Glens and preserves such knowledge.

The Glynns is launched in September each year during the annual general meeting, and this sponsorship money will go towards production costs of Volume 49.

Members of the Glens of Antrim Historical Society have thanked Mr Michael McKillop, Glens of Antrim Distillery, for his kind sponsorship. Image McAuley Multimedia.

A spokesperson for the historical society said members are “extremely grateful for this very generous donation” from Mr McKillop, which will help “enormously”.

Membership is open to anyone interested in local history. If you would like to find out more information about the society, please visit the website at www.antrimhistory.net or visit the Facebook page.