Glenview Falcon lands Beltex Supreme Champion title at Omagh

Sean Daly, right and judge, Brendan McQuaid, with Sean's Supreme Champion, Glenview Falcon, Lot 31, a Shearling Ram.

The Reserve Show Champion was a Shearling Ewe, Derryogue Francisca, Lot 63, from the Derryogue Flock of Kilkeel-based Beltex breeders, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson.

The judge was Brendan McQuaid, Fort View Flock, Banbridge who commenting on his choice of Supreme Champion, said: “The Champion Ram had great shoulders, super muscle and character and is the type of sheep I would like to breed.

“The Reserve Champion had similar qualities with a good head and muscle and was correct in all aspects.”

Edward Nicholson, right, with Edward and Shirlee Nicholson's Female Champion and Reserve Show Champion, Derryogue Francisca, Lot 63, a Shearling Ewe. Looking on is judge, Brendan McQuaid.

Brendan went on to say that it was good to have a good turn-out and that all exhibitors should be proud of their sheep.

Glenview Falcon was sired by Sheephaven Casonova and is out of Glenview Danielle while Derryogue Francisca was sired by Kingledores Emperor ET with the Dam being Derryogue Dixie.

Carried out under the auspices of the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club a total of 69 MV Accredited Pedigree Sheep went under the hammer.

Top price on the night was 1,650gns paid by Robert Scott from Newtownstewart for Curley Hill Firenze, a Shearling Ram, Lot 8, from Graeme Gilmour’s Curley Hill Flock, Dromore, County Tyrone.

Janice Preston with Kenny and Janice Preston's class winning Ram Lamb, Glenpark Gerald ET, Lot 49, along with judge, Brendan McQuaid.

The next highest price was 1020gns paid by Mark King from Ballyward for Glenview Freddie, Lot 30, a Shearling Ram, from Sean Daly’s Glenview Flock, Omagh.

Sean Daly’s Supreme Champion, Glenview Falcon, Lot 31, a Shearling Ram, sold to Colin Barnes, Beechtree Flock, Dungannon for 920gns.

Kenny Preston’s class winning Ram Lamb and Reserve Male Champion, Lot 49, was purchased by Lorna Stubbs, Lisbellaw for 800gns.

SHOW RESULTS:

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Eddie O'Neill, makes a presentation to show judge, Brendan McQuaid.

SUPREME CHAMPION: Glenview Falcon, Lot 31, Shearling Ram, Sean Daly, Glenview Flock Omagh.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Derryogue Francisca, Lot 63, Shearling Ewe, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

MALE CHAMPION: Glenview Falcon, Lot 31, Shearling Ram, Sean Daly, Glenview Flock Omagh.

RESERVE MALE CHAMPION: Glenpark Gerald ET, Lot 49, Ram Lamb, Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Edward Nicholson, with Edward and Shirlee Nicholson's Reserve Champion, Derryogue Francisca, Lot 63, and judge, Brendan McQuaid.

FEMALE CHAMPION: Derryogue Francisca, Lot 63, Shearling Ewe, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

RESERVE FEMALE CHAMPION: Riverview Gwen, Lot 69, Ewe Lamb, Stuart Graham, Riverview Flock, Omagh.

CLASSES:

AGED RAMS

First: Panbeck Edward ET, Lot 1, Graeme Gilmour, Curley Hill Flock, Dromore, County Tyrone.

Second: Finlough Eagle, Lot 2, S. Kelly, Finlough Flock, Loughmacrory, Omagh.

Trophy presentation being made by judge, Brendan McQuaid, to Sean Daly for Sean's Supreme Champion, Glenview Falcon, a Shearling Ram, Lot 31.

SHEARLING RAMS

First: Glenview Falcon, Lot 31, Sean Daly, Glenview Flock, Omagh.

Second: Glenpark Franco ET, Lot 9, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Third: Lagyveagh Floyd, H. O’Neill, Lot 19, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Fourth: Bonecastle Ferrari, Lot 46, Dermot Murray, Bonecastle Flock, Downpatrick.

Fifth: Curley Hill Firenze, Lot 8, Graeme Gilmour, Curley Hill Flock, Dromore, County Tyrone.

Sixth: Munreary, Lot 36, PLJ Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy.

RAM LAMBS

First: Glenpark Gerald ET, Lot 49, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Second: Riverview Gianfranco, Lot 52, Stuart Graham, Riverview Flock, Omagh.

Third: Greenhill Gordy, Lot 58, Daniel Patton, Greenhill Flock, Newtownards.

Fourth: Glenpark Good Vibrations, Lot 50, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

SHEARLING EWES

First: Derryogue Francisca, Lot 63, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

Second: Lagyveagh Flossy, Lot 60, H. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Third: Lagyveagh Feather, Lot 61, H. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Fourth: Derryogue Foxtrot The 2nd, Lot 64, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

Fifth: Munreary Floella, Lot 66, PLJ Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy.

Sixth: Munreary, Lot 65, PLJ Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy.

EWE LAMB:

First: Riverview Gwen, Lot 69, Stuart Graham, Riverview Flock, Omagh.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Show and Sale is the In Lamb Sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday, 3rd December.

Stuart Graham, right, with his class winning Ewe Lamb, Riverview Gwen, Lot 69.

Judging underway in the Shearling Ewe class.

Inspecting the line-up in the Shearling Ram class.

Graeme Gilmour, right, with his class winning Aged Ram, Panbeck Edward ET.

Section of the Shearling Ram class.