Friends of the Cancer Centre hopes to raise over £75,000 at the Winter Ball, which could help the charity provide 3,000 hours of nursing care from its vital nurses.

To help reach this target, guests will be treated to a night full of entertainment which will include live performances from Belfast Operatic Company and The Manouche Boys, as well as a raffle, silent auction and exclusive live auction.

Thanks to support from Wilsons Auctions, the live auction will be streamed online and open to people at home.

John Ardill, Colleen Shaw and Brian Beattie highlighting Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Winter Ball.

Eleven exclusive lots are set to be auctioned live at 10pm on Saturday night, featuring an escape to a luxury Tuscan villa, a five-star cruise and a 9ct white gold diamond pendant necklace, as well as an exclusive private dining experience with local chef, Suzie Lee.

For the keen musician or collector, there is a harmonica signed by Sir Van Morrison and a custom made ‘Diamond Hanlon Stratocaster’ guitar made by the late, Ronnie Hanlon.

For 37 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

Lot three, luxury seven-day Italian escape

The charity relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.

Auctioneer and Northern Ireland General Manager at Wilsons Auctions, John Ardill, commented: “The auction catalogue is now listed at wilsonsauctions.com and I encourage everyone to have a browse through and register for live online bidding if you aren’t attending the event.