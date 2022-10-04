AMF index down 1.7 per cent, average price US$5,811/MTButter index down 7.0 per cent, average price US$4,983/MTBMP index down 4.4 per cent, average price US$3,374/MTChed index down 3.8 per cent, average price US$4,966/MTLAC index not available, average price not availableSMP index down 1.6 per cent, average price US$3,497/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 4.0 per cent, average price US$3,573/MT