Global Dairy Trade Event 317 concludes with the GDT Price Index down
Global Dairy Trade Event 317 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 3.5 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:07 pm
- 1 min read
Key Results
AMF index down 1.7 per cent, average price US$5,811/MTButter index down 7.0 per cent, average price US$4,983/MTBMP index down 4.4 per cent, average price US$3,374/MTChed index down 3.8 per cent, average price US$4,966/MTLAC index not available, average price not availableSMP index down 1.6 per cent, average price US$3,497/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 4.0 per cent, average price US$3,573/MT
Full results on www.globaldairytrade.info