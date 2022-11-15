AMF index up 2.7 per cent, average price US$5,711/MTButter index down 0.8 per cent, average price US$4,829/MTBMP not offeredChed index down 1.3 per cent, average price US$4,746/MTLAC index down 4.6 per cent, average price US$1,236/MTSMP index up 3.1 per cent, average price US$3,057/MTSWP not offeredWMP index up 3.1 per cent, average price US$3,397/MT