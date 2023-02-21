News you can trust since 1963
Global Dairy Trade Event 326 concludes with the GDT Price Index down

Global Dairy Trade Event 326 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 1.5 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Key Results:

AMF index down 2.6 per cent, average price US$5,447/MTButter index up 3.8 per cent, average price US$4,922/MTBMP index not available, average price not availableChed index up 1.5 per cent, average price US$5,086/MTLAC index not available, average price US$1,107/MTSMP index down 2.4 per cent, average price US$2,769/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 2.0 per cent, average price US$3,264/MT

Full results have been published here.

Global Dairy Trade Event 326 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 1.5 per cent.
