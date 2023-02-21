Global Dairy Trade Event 326 concludes with the GDT Price Index down
Global Dairy Trade Event 326 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 1.5 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Key Results:
AMF index down 2.6 per cent, average price US$5,447/MTButter index up 3.8 per cent, average price US$4,922/MTBMP index not available, average price not availableChed index up 1.5 per cent, average price US$5,086/MTLAC index not available, average price US$1,107/MTSMP index down 2.4 per cent, average price US$2,769/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 2.0 per cent, average price US$3,264/MT
Full results have been published here.