Global Dairy Trade Event 330 concludes with the GDT Price Index up
Global Dairy Trade Event 330 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 3.2 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Key Results:
- AMF index up 4.7%, average price US$4,981/MT
- Butter index up 4.9%, average price US$4,821/MT
- BMP index not available, average price not available
- Ched index up 5.7%, average price US$4,411/MT
- LAC index not available, average price not available
- SMP index up 7.0%, average price US$2,776/MT
- SWP not offered
- WMP index up 1.0%, average price US$3,089/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info