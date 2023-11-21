News you can trust since 1963
Global Dairy Trade Event 344 results

Global Dairy Trade Event 344 concluded with the GDT Price Index unchanged
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT
Key Results:

- AMF index up 0.9%, average price US$5,544/MT (€5,073/MT)

- Butter index down 1.1%, average price US$4,833/MT (€4,423/MT)

Global Dairy Trade Event 344 concluded with the GDT Price Index unchanged. (Pic: stock image)
Global Dairy Trade Event 344 concluded with the GDT Price Index unchanged. (Pic: stock image)
- BMP index not available, average price not available- Ched index down 9.7%, average price US$3,637/MT (€3,328/MT)- LAC index up 6.4%, average price US$750/MT (€686/MT)- SMP index down 3.8%, average price US$2,622/MT (€2,399/MT)- WMP index up 1.9%, average price US$3,027/MT (€2,770/MT)

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info/en/product-results/.

For more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.

Prices are converted at a rate of €0.9151 per US$1, published by the European Central Bank at November 20, 2023.