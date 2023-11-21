Global Dairy Trade Event 344 concluded with the GDT Price Index unchanged

Global Dairy Trade Event 344 results
Key Results:
- AMF index up 0.9%, average price US$5,544/MT (€5,073/MT)
- Butter index down 1.1%, average price US$4,833/MT (€4,423/MT)
- BMP index not available, average price not available- Ched index down 9.7%, average price US$3,637/MT (€3,328/MT)- LAC index up 6.4%, average price US$750/MT (€686/MT)- SMP index down 3.8%, average price US$2,622/MT (€2,399/MT)- WMP index up 1.9%, average price US$3,027/MT (€2,770/MT)
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info/en/product-results/.
Prices are converted at a rate of €0.9151 per US$1, published by the European Central Bank at November 20, 2023.