Global Dairy Trade Price Index up 1.9 per cent
Global Dairy Trade Event 296 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 1.9 per cent.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:11 pm
Key Results:
AMF index up 1.3 per cent, average price US$6,472/MT
Butter index up 3.5 per cent, average price US$5,534/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 2.2 per cent, average price US$5,162/MT
LAC index up 1.6 per cent, average price US$1,299/MT
SMP index up 1.4 per cent, average price US$3,676/MT
SWP not offered
WMP index up 1.9 per cent, average price US$3,987/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.