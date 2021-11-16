Global Dairy Trade Price Index up 1.9 per cent

News you can trust since 1963

NI dairy farms ahead of the UK curve when it comes to carbon footprint

NI residents report tremors as earthquake shakes west of Scotland

Heavy cows selling to £1742.50 at Clogher

Ewes selling to record of £209 at Saintfield

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

A 100-acre NI farm near the coast just on the market at £1,135,000

Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to Richard

An historic estate with 65.9 acres can be yours for €1,750,000

John was a ‘highly-esteemed’ committee member of Holstein NI

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.

WMP index up 1.9 per cent, average price US$3,987/MT

SMP index up 1.4 per cent, average price US$3,676/MT

LAC index up 1.6 per cent, average price US$1,299/MT

Ched index up 2.2 per cent, average price US$5,162/MT

Butter index up 3.5 per cent, average price US$5,534/MT

AMF index up 1.3 per cent, average price US$6,472/MT