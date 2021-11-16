Global Dairy Trade Price Index up 1.9 per cent

Global Dairy Trade Event 296 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 1.9 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:11 pm

Key Results:

AMF index up 1.3 per cent, average price US$6,472/MT

Butter index up 3.5 per cent, average price US$5,534/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 2.2 per cent, average price US$5,162/MT

LAC index up 1.6 per cent, average price US$1,299/MT

SMP index up 1.4 per cent, average price US$3,676/MT

SWP not offered

WMP index up 1.9 per cent, average price US$3,987/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.