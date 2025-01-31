Global recognition for Suki’s focus on sustainability

Oscar Woolley and Anne Irwin outside the eco-friendly Suki Tea plant in Lisburn.

LISBURN’S Suki Tea Makers, an multi-award winning producer of premium loose leaf teas and infusions, has achieved a major award for its longstanding focus on environmental sustainability.

The locally-owned company has been certified as a B Corporation business that meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

The globally respected accreditation comes from the BLabs operation, a non-profit organisation founded in 2006 in the US to promote sustainability worldwide and to create value for society.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Suki Tea is now a Certified B Corporation enterprise,” says Oscar Woolley, who founded the business with Anne Irwin in 2005. “This milestone reflects our commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and fairtrade,” he adds.

“When customers choose our award-winning blends, they are supporting tea-growing communities and helping us build a fairer, more sustainable world. This is just the beginning! We’re excited to collaborate with other B Corps and BLabsUK to drive innovation and use business as a force for good.”

Suki Team Makers has invested extensively in best environmental practice, leading the way, for example, in sustainable packaging.

The company now operates from a 9000sq ft factory in Lisburn that is 100 per cent powered by solar and renewable energy.