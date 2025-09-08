Globe trotting marathon runner Cecilia honoured with Danny Sheerin Memorial Award

Cecilia Deehan receives the Danny Sheerin Memorial Award from Mayor Ruairí McHugh and Danny’s wife Rose and son Brendan at the finish line of Sunday’s Waterside Half Marathon.

AN inspirational Derry grandmother who has travelled the globe taking part in marathons to raise thousands of pounds for the Foyle Hospice has received the Danny Sheerin Memorial Award for 2025.

Cecilia Deehan finished the Boston Marathon earlier this year to complete the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors series having already completed Chicago, London, Berlin, Tokyo and New York. The 70 year old Bolt Running Club member received the award from Danny’s wife Rose, son Bernard and Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the end of Sunday’s Waterside Half Marathon.

The award was established in 2022 following the sad passing of Danny Sheerin who had taken part in every Waterside Half Marathon since the event’s inception in 1981 and seeks to reward a participant in the Half Marathon for the spirit of encouragement and participation that he was renowned for.

Speaking at the race finish at Ebrington Square, Mr McHugh described Cecilia as an inspiration to everyone.

“I was delighted to present the Danny Sheerin Memorial Award to Cecilia Deehan in recognition of her dedication in completing countless long distance athletics events at home and abroad in aid of the Foyle Hospice ,” he said. “Her passion and determination to complete so many events is quite remarkable and her spirit of adventure to travel the world to complete the World Series of marathons, often travelling alone, is inspirational. “I want to wish Cecilia every success as she continues her running journey and thank her for selfless fund raising efforts over the years.”

Cecilia worked as a nurse for the Western Trust for 47 years, including working as a Theatre Nurse with Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley.After walking the London Marathon in 2010, her running career began in earnest in 2013 when she completed the Walled City Marathon in her home town and has been an ever present at local athletics events since. A grandmother of seven, she has also completed over 400 parkruns, including 383 at her home parkrun in Derry City.