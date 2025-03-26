Go Succeed supports over 600 local entrepreneurs to start, grow and scale their businesses

Róisín McAteer and Maria McLaughlin, Admin Answers NI, Dungiven and Kilrea.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens has supported over 600 local entrepreneurs to start, grow and scale their businesses within the borough.

The Go Succeed entrepreneurship support service (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK government in partnership with Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils.

Since launching in November 2023 in Causeway Coast and Glens, the Go Succeed programme has delivered over £400,000 in grant funding, assisted over 300 local individuals wanting to start a business and a further 350 entrepreneurs to realise their growth ambitions.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “This service supports potential entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with mentoring, masterclasses, and peer support networks.

“It also provides access to grant funding and support from the initial business ideas at start-up stage, through the growth journey and into the future and we’ve seen with local business Admin Matters.

“Go Succeed is a vital resource for businesses across our communities and it provides not only the essential tools and knowledge for businesses to succeed but the encouragement entrepreneurs need to continue to successfully grow their business. Following, the positive impacts we’ve seen to date, council is delighted to support the continued delivery of this important service.”

Another aspect of the service is community outreach and activities that include enterprise awareness events in local post-primary schools and in Northern Regional College, STEM at the NI International Airshow, and sponsorship of Causeway Chamber People Awards 2025 and Celebrate Her Women’s Conference.

This type of engagement has seen in excess of 12,000 people attending events where the support available has been showcased.

One local business supported by the service is AdminAnswers NI. Speaking about their positive experience of Go Succeed, Maria McLaughlin said: “Go Succeed provided us with the mentorship and practical advice we needed to move forward with confidence.

“Having access to local experts and a range of resources has been invaluable as we expand our services and work towards our growth targets.”

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur just starting out, are looking to grow your business, or are planning to scale-up, the team of industry experts will provide tailored support and guidance to help you achieve your business goals.

Find out more at www.go-succeed.com