‘Godfather of Spanish cuisine’ coming to NI

Jose Pizarro will be demonstrating his cooking flair at the Elephant Rock in September.

RENOWNED Spanish chef José Pizarro, often hailed as the ‘Godfather of Spanish cuisine’, is heading to the stunning shores of Northern Ireland this September for a very special culinary event at Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel.

On Friday, September 26, José will team up with Eldon’s at Elephant Rock, the hotel's signature restaurant, for a one-night-only experience celebrating his trademark Spanish flair, paired beautifully with Northern Ireland’s finest local produce.

“We’re thrilled to welcome José Pizarro to Elephant Rock,” said Charlotte Dixon, Managing Director of the boutique hotel.

“He’s a culinary icon whose passion and philosophy align so closely with ours – simple ingredients, beautifully prepared, and always local when possible. We know our guests are in for something truly special.”

Set against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, Elephant Rock offers a blend of Victorian elegance and bold, contemporary style – the perfect setting for an evening of exceptional food, fine wine, and relaxed luxury.

Charlotte continued: “José will be familiar to many due to his appearances on TV shows such as the BBC's Saturday Kitchen, Sunday Brunch, Weekend Kitchen with Waitrose, This Morning, Rick Stein's Christmas, Food Network’s The Big Eat and James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

“He’s multi award winning, has published best-selling cookbooks; he has six restaurants in London and one in Abu Dhabi, José by Pizarro, at the Conrad Hilton. It’s such a treat to have a chef of José’s calibre share his knowledge and passion with our guests.”

José Pizarro said: “Elephant Rock is quickly becoming a real gem on the food scene – not just in Northern Ireland, but across the UK.

“The team at Eldon’s understands that great food doesn’t need gimmicks; it’s about ingredients, people, and place. I love their focus on regional produce and can’t wait to cook there for the first time with local produce like Carlingford Oysters and Clonakilty Black Pudding.”

The ticket price includes a four course tasting menu, a signed copy of José’s new book, The Spanish Pantry – with the chance to meet the man himself and have your copy dedicated.

Guests can make a night (or weekend) of it by booking one of Elephant Rock’s beautifully designed rooms.

Charlotte said: “We’re lucky to have a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean from many of our bedrooms, restaurant and bar area – great spots for a glass of champagne or a coffee.

“We’re the perfect base from which to explore the many Blue Flag beaches in the area, take a stroll along the cliff-top paths of the Causeway Coast, or visit the world-famous Giant’s Causeway, just a short drive away.

“Whether you're a foodie, a lover of luxury and comfort, or just after a fabulous night out, this is one date you won’t want to miss.”

José Pizarro at Elephant Rock Hotel (https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk/whats-on/) is taking place on Friday, September 26. The ticket price includes tasting menu, welcome cocktail, and signed copy of The Spanish Pantry which José can personalise for you.

Visit www.josepizarro.com/ for more info on the Godfather of Spanish Cuisine. For more information on Elephant Rock visit, https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk/ or call 00 44 + 28 7087 8787.