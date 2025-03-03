Golden popcorn marks a decade of Oscar-worthy partnership with Tesco NI

Lights, camera, celebration! Antrim-based Golden Popcorn is toasting 10 years of a blockbuster partnership with Tesco NI.

Over the past decade, the supermarket giant has played a starring role in the company’s award-winning retail success, offering its signature cinema-style popcorn in Sweet, Salty and Sweet & Salty flavours – and more recently, its healthy snack line, Gourmet Crunch – on shelves across Northern Ireland.

The company was founded in 1996 in Mallusk, and it supplied popcorn exclusively to movie theatres across NI.

Managing director Sean McClinton and investors acquired the business in 2014 and concluded its future hinged on a crucial plot twist: transitioning to retail.

Tess Osborn, head of fresh foods sourcing NI at Tesco and Golden Popcorn managing director Sean McClinton celebrate the 10-year partnership

To make this bold move, Sean and his team developed a new recipe for “butter salt”, which is responsible for the distinctive “cinema popcorn” flavour while ensuring it’s made with only natural ingredients, free of allergens. In 2017, Golden Popcorn moved to a purpose-built factory and office space in Antrim.

As the moment arrived to make their retail debut, Tesco NI rolled out the red carpet.

“We are proud to say Tesco NI was the first supermarket chain to offer a listing for our retail popcorn bags and we’re thrilled to have our product on their shelves ever since,” Sean remarked.

“Tesco NI has been fantastic; they’re always open to discussing marketing and product development, and their support with product trials has been invaluable.”

Tesco NI’s supporting role came into the spotlight again in 2021, when Golden Popcorn launched sister brand Gourmet Crunch, and Tesco once more was the first one to store the product in Northern Ireland.

The vegan snacks are made from cassava and are available in Thai Sweet Chilli, Mature Cheddar & Spring Onion flavours. The new Louisiana BBQ and Irish Salt & Balsamic Vinegar flavours will be launched at Tesco in the next few weeks.

“We’re delighted to say Golden Popcorn has had a box office smash of a decade,” Sean added. “When we first started, our turnover was around £400k – now, we’re on track for £4.5 million in 2025. Partnering with Tesco has been incredible.”

Tess Osborn, head of fresh foods sourcing NI at Tesco, said: “We are thrilled to offer such a high-quality and beloved local brand like Golden Popcorn as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting local suppliers. We’re proud to help NI businesses shine and contribute to the local economy.”