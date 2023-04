There was a good demand for new season spring lambs.

The 920 hoggets sold in an excellent demand with heavy pens selling steadily from £127 to £138 per head with top quality pens selling from 488p to 512p/k for 26k at £133 from a Middletown farmer followed by 506p for 24.9k at £126 from a Kilkeel producer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 507p for 21k at £117 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by 537p for 20.3k £109 from an Armagh producer.

Livestock Markets

A small entry of stores sold to 590p for 18k at £106.

The 150 spring lambs sold to a top of 690p for 20k at £138.

Main demand for top quality pens from 580p to 629p.

370 cull ewes sold to £210 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £130 to £196.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £120 each.

Doubles sold to a top of £280 paid twice with others at £278, £268 and £260.

Main demand from £210 to £240.

Singles sold from £160 to £185 each.

Heavy hoggets

Middletown farmer 26k £133 512p; Kilkeel farmer 24.9k £126 506p; Armagh farmer 24.7k £124.50 504p; Armagh farmer 24.8k £125 504p; Portadown farmer 25.3k £127 502p; Armagh farmer 25.8k £129 500p; Camlough farmer 24k £120 500p; Loughgall farmer 27k £134 496p and Warrenpoint farmer 24.3k £120 494p.

Middleweight hoggets

Ballynahinch farmer 21k £117 557p; Ballynahinch farmer 21k £117 557p; Ballynahinch farmer 21k £117 557p; Armagh farmer 20.3k £109 537p; Armagh farmer 21k £112 533p; Tandragee farmer 22.4k £118 527p; Crossmaglen farmer 21k £110 524p; Dromara farmer 22.4k £117 522p; Markethill farmer 23k £120 522p and Dromara farmer 22.5k £117 520p.

Spring lambs

