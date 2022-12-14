Beef cows sold to 242p 660kg at £1597.

Friesian Cows to 197p at 720kg £1418.

Beef heifers to 290p 520kg at £1508.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef bullocks to 296p 660kg at £1953, top per head of £2249 for 830kg.

Friesian bullocks to 215p 700kg at £1505.

Beef cows

D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 660kg £1597 (242) WC McMaster, Gleno 700kg £1673 (239) SJ Adams, Broughshane Simmental 750kg £1747 (233) G McClintock, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 680kg £1577 (232) D and W Hume, Limousin 760kg £1748 (230) R Hunter, Larne Limousin 460kg £1025 (223) G and R Wilson, Saler 700kg £1561 (223) J Buchanan, Speckled Park 540kg £1193 (221) D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 710kg £1547 (218) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 650kg £1391 (214) A Scott, Templepatrick Abondance 730kg £1562 (214) local farmer, Simmental 850kg £1810 (213) and G and R Wilson, Saler 700kg £1477 (211).

Friesian cows

DJ and S Allen, 720kg £1418 (197) D Livingstone, 530kg £948 (179) A Lamont, 540kg £950 (176) local farmer 660kg £1148 (174) local farmer 630kg £1064 (169) D Mason, 690kg £1152 (167) D Marcus, Glenarm 650kg £1079 (166) DJ and S Allen, Limavady 630kg £1020 (162) TJ Turtle, Broughshane 630kg £1014 (161) H Alexander 700kg £1127 (161) T and N Patterson, Glarryford 700kg £1127 (161) D Livingstone, 640kg £985 (154) A McMaster, 550kg £841 (153) D McIlwaine, Larne 690kg £1048 (152) DJ and S Allen, Limavady 660kg £1003 (152) and J Adams, Ballymena 610kg £890 (146).

Beef heifers

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 520kg £1508 (209) R Hunter, Larne 710kg £1931 (272) I Beggs, Limousin 550kg £1485 (270) I Beggs, Saler 540kg £1431 (265) OKI Developments, Dungiven Charolais 690kg £1821 (264) J Buchannan, Strabane Limousin 510kg £1326 (260) R Taggart, Ballymoney Abondance 590kg £1522 (258) I Beggs, Limousin 530kg £1351 (255) I Beggs, Limousin 550kg £1402 (255) OKI Developments Charolais 670kg £1701 (254) K Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg £1475 (250) R and S McMullan, Broughshane Charolais 480kg £1190 (248) B McLoughlin, Limousin 600kg £1482 (247) D Laverty, Limousin 680kg £1679 (247) R Taggart, Abondance 630kg £1549 (246) and SJ Adams, Broughshane Simmental 700kg £1722 (246).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Limousin 660kg £1953.60 (296), John Lynn, Cookstown, Belgian Blue 610kg £1769 (290), John Lynn, Cookstown, Limousin 690kg £1980.30 (287), S Brown, Lisburn, Limousin 690kg £1973.40 (286), Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Limousin 630kg £1795.50 (285), John Lynn, Cookstown, Limousin 670kg £1889.40 (282), Martin Barry, Toomebridge, Simmental 760kg £2135.60 (281), John Lynn, Cookstown, Limousin 620kg £1736 (280), Samuel Bonnar, Moorfields, Abondance 650kg £1820 (280), Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 730kg £2036.70 (279) and Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Limousin 710kg £1980.90 (279).

Top per head

Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 830kg £2249.30, S J Adams, Broughshane, Simmental 830kg £2232.70, S Gillespie, Portglenone, Limousin 820kg £2222.20, Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 800kg £2184, Roderick O’Connor, Ballynahinch, Charolais 840kg £2184, Robert McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 800kg £2160, S J Adams, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 790kg £2140.90, Martin Barry, Toomebridge, Simmental 760kg £2135.60, Paul Barry, Toomebridge, Limousin 790kg £2109.30, C Livingstone, Dungannon, Charolais 780kg £2106, Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Simmental 810kg £2089.80 and C Livingstone, Dungannon, Charolais 770kg £2063.60.

Friesian bullocks

Alfie Rock, Larne, Friesian 700kg £1505 (215), James Bartlett, Stranocum, Friesian 660kg £1405.80 (213), James Bartlett, Stranocum, Friesian 700kg £1484 (212), Alfie Rock, Larne, Friesian 680kg £1434.80 (211), Alfie Rock, Larne, Friesian 720kg £1519.20 (211), Alfie Rock, Larne, Friesian 700kg £1477 (211), Sam McNabney, Clough, Friesian 540kg £1112.40 (206) and Sam McNabney, Clough, Friesian 520kg £1055.60 (203).

Friday 9th December 2022: A good entry of 51 dairy cattle sold well to £3320 for a calved heifer from P Tinsley, Dromore.

A batch of in calf heifers sold to £1900.

P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £3320, WG Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £3180, J Adams, Ballymena £3050, AT McAuley, Bushmills Fleckvieh £2880, J Adams, Friesian £2500, D and M McGregor, Holstein £2450, M Hughes, Kircubbin Friesian £2380, J Adams, Friesian £2220, J Watt, Templepatrick Friesian £2180, WG Johnston, Holstein £2180, S Dunlop, Crumlin Holstein £2150, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2120, M Hughes, Kircubbin Friesian £2050, RJ Hill, Randalstown Friesian £1950 and P Tinsley, Friesian £1920.

Suckler stock sold to £2400 for a Limousin with heifer calf at foot.

Breeding bulls to £2300 for a young Aberdeen Angus.

Breeding bulls sold to £2300 for an Aberdeen Angus from DD McDowell, Newtownards.

D Compton, Carninney Limousin heifer with heifer calf £2400, Belston Ltd, Lurgan Belgian Blue heifer with heifer calf £1580, Belston Ltd, Belgian Blue heifer with heifer calf £1550 and Belston Ltd, Belgian Blue heifer with heifer calf £1320.

249 lots in the calf ring sold to £580 for a three month old Shorthorn beef heifer, bull calves to £480 for a Belgian Blue, Friesian bull calves to £215.

I Rea, Newtownabbey Shorthorn beef £580, I Rea, Shorthorn beef £520, D Morrison, Armoy Abondance £510, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £480, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry Belgian Blue £460, D Morrison, Belgian Blue £455, D Morrison, Belgian Blue £455, N Booth, Bushmills Belgian Blue £450, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £450, I Rea, Shorthorn beef £450, W McConnell, Ballyclare Her £450, SA Milligan, Belgian Blue £440, WH Harkness, Crumlin £430, F and S Hill Belgian Blue £420, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £415, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £415, A McKenna, Omagh Belgian Blue £410 and W McConnell, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £410.

180 weanlings in Ballymena sold to a very sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £940 over for a Simmental 440kg at £1340 presented by R McNabney, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £720 over for a Limousin 550kg £1270 offered by P McTague, Ballymoney.

Bullocks 0-300kg

William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 260kg £840 (323), Samuel Graham Wallace, Broughshane, Abondance 180kg £580 (322) x 2, Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Charolais 270kg £820 (303), local farmer, Limousin 280kg £840 (300), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Charolais 290kg £870 (300), M Ramsey, Doagh, Limousin 290kg £860 (296), A Abbott, Lisburn, Limousin 260kg £770 (296), S Wright, Carnlough, Limousin 300kg £880 (293), William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 300kg £880 (293), Samuel Graham Wallace, Broughshane, Abondance 2330kg £670 (291), A Abbott, Lisburn, Limousin 270kg £780 (288), J Frew, Kells, Limousin 260kg £750 (288), William McConway, Limavady, Limousin 300kg £860 (286), J Frew, Kells, Limousin 300kg £820 (273) and J Frew, Kells, Limousin 300kg £820 (273).

301-350kg

M Ramsey, Doagh, Limousin 340kg £1180 (347), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 330kg £1100 (333), M Ramsey, Doagh, Limousin 340kg £1130 (332), Richard McGinley, Charolais 320kg £1010 (315), A Abbott, Lisburn, Limousin 320kg £1000 (312), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 330kg £1020 (309), A Abbott, Lisburn, Limousin 340kg £1045 (307), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 310kg £950 (306), local farmer, Limousin 330kg £1010 (306), local farmer, Charolais 340kg £1040 (305), William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 330kg £990 (300), S Wright, Carnlough, Limousin 310kg £930 (300), S Wright, Carnlough, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300), M Ramsey, Doagh, Limousin 340kg £1010 (297), William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 310kg £920 (296) and local farmer, Limousin 310kg £900 (290).

351kg plus

R McNabney, Broughshane, Simmental 400kg £1340 (335), William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 360kg £1080 (300), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, Limousin 360kg £1030 (286), local farmer, Limousin 360kg £1020 (283), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281), Mark Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais 370kg £1010 (273), S Wright, Carnlough, Limousin 360kg £960 (266), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 360kg £950 (263), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 360kg £950 (263), S Wright, Carnlough, Limousin 360kg £950 (263), B Campbell, Bellaghy, Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £940 (254), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey, Simmental 410kg £1020 (248), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey, Simmental 460kg £1130 (245), D McGarel, Glenarm, Charolais 380kg £930 (244) and Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey, Simmental 380kg £910 (239).

Weanlings

Heifers

0-300kg

R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 290kg £930 (320), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £800 (296), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £720 (288), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £720 (288), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 250kg £700 (280), R McGinley, Ballymoney 280kg £770 (275), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Simmental 230kg £730 (270), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £775 (267), W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 300kg £800 (266), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £770 (265), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg £780 (260), W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 270kg £690 (255), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 240kg £610 (254), P Barr Limousin 280kg £700 (250), P McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £700 (250) and S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £740 (246).

301-350kg

D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £960 (300), S Hall, Larne Charolais 350kg £1020 (291), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £900 (290), W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 330kg £910 (275), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £860 (268), S G Wallace, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 310kg £825 (266), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £870 (263), S Hall, Larne Charolais 350kg £910 (260), P Barr Limousin 310kg £790 (254), W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £890 (254), M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 310kg £780 (251), W McConway, Bellarena Charolais 320kg £800 (250), S Hall, Larne Limousin 350kg £870 (248), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £820 (248), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £850 (242) and D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £840 (240).

350kg plus

P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £930 (244), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 380kg £930 (244), S Hall, Larne Charolais 360kg £880 (244), P McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 460kg £1075 (233), P McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg £1270 (230), P McTague, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1225 (222), A Gaston, Carnlough Shorthorn 470kg £1000 (212) and M McGimpsey, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1060 (200).

Monday evening 12th December 2022: A good sale of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £310, springing ewes to £220 and store lambs to £94.

Ewes and lambs

R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £310, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £300 x 2, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £295, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £285, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £275, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £270, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £265, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £260, K O’Mullan, Dunloy, 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £250, K O’Mullan, Dunloy, 2 Cro ewe and 4 lamb £245, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £240, K O’Mullan, Dunloy, 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £240, R McKeown, Templepatrick, Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £230, K O’Mullan, Dunloy, 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £215 and K O’Mullan, Dunloy, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £210.

Springing ewes

J Black, Carnlough, 5 Dorset £220, J Black, Carnlough, 5 Dorset £218, J Black, Carnlough, 5 Dorset £212, J Black, Carnlough, 1 Dorset £192, J Black, Carnlough, 4 Dorset £190, Stephen Suffern, Maghera, 7 Suffolk £180, J Black, Carnlough, 3 Dorset £178, Stephen Suffern, Maghera, 5 Suffolk £178, Stephen Suffern, Maghera, 9 Suffolk £175, J Black, Carnlough, 5 Dorset £170, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore, 1 Dorset £170, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore, 1 Texel £170, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore, 5 Dorset £170 and Stephen Suffern, Maghera, 5 Suffolk £170.

Store lambs

Liam Kinney, Glenariffe, 1 Blackface £93, Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall, 3 Cro £86, William Hamilton, Doagh, 53 Eas £84, Daniel Convery, Cushendun, 6 Suffolk £80.50 and J Beggs, Carrickfergus, 5 Ker £79.

Tuesday 13th December 2022: A seasonal show of cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks told to £580 over for a Simmental 660kg at £1640 presented by J McHenry, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £670 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1130 offered by J and S Bailey, Ballycastle.

Heifers

Malachy Esler, Ballymena, Belgian Blue 430kg £1060 (246), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 460kg £1130 (245), Malachy Esler, Ballymena, Limousin 460kg 1070 (232), S Dennison, Antrim, Belgian Blue 420kg £905 (215), Malachy Esler, Ballymena, Abondance 460kg £935 (203), Malachy Esler, Ballymena, Shorthorn 450kg £910 (202) and S Dennison, Antrim, Belgian Blue 430kg £860 (200).

Bullocks

James O’Kane, Glenarm, Limousin 490kg £1320 (269), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Charolais 600kg £1550 (258), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 500kg £1280 (256), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Simmental 560kg £1430 (255), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Simmental 630kg £1600 (254), James O’Kane, Glenarm, Charolais 410kg £1040 (253), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Simmental 620kg £1560 (251), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Simmental 660kg £1640 (248), James O’Kane, Glenarm, Charolais 480kg £1190 (247), James O’Kane, Glenarm, Abondance 550kg £1360 (247), J McAleese, Cullybackey, Belgian Blue 370kg £910 (246), James O’Kane, Glenarm, Charolais 430kg £1050 (244), E McCorry, Glengormley, Abondance 590kg £1430 (242), James O’Kane, Glenarm, Charolais 480kg £1160 (241), E McCorry, Glengormley, Abondance 620kg £1490 (240) and James O’Kane, Glenarm, Abondance 530kg £1270 (239).

Store lambs

Wednesday 14th December 2022: 2247 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 559p for a pen of 14 Beltex 22kg at £123 offered by Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £125 for 2 Texels 28kg from J McFall, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £147.

Fat lambs (2108)

Top per head

J McFall, Broughshane 2 Texel 28kg £125, R S Robinson, Tandragee 18 Texel 26kg £123.50, Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 14 Beltex 22kg £123, J Gilliland, Muckamore 28 Suffolk 28.5kg £123, F McAuley, Toomebridge 2 Texel 27.5kg £123, N and J Farquhar, Ballymena 2 Dorset 25.5kg £122, W Hamilton, Doagh 5 Suffolk 27.5kg £122, G Bradley, Coleraine 1 Beltex 22kg £121.50, H McCullough, Randalstown 11 Texel 25.5kg £121, W Hamilton, Doagh 4 Lelyn 27kg £121, D and I Dunlop, Glarryford 53 Texel 25.5kg £121, W J Patton, Cloughmills 43 Suffolk 26kg £120, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 20 Mule 26.5kg £120, W Barnes, Cullybackey 48 Mule 25.5kg £120, D Carson, Nutt's Corner 22 Texel 25kg £120 and H Carson, Dundrod 29 Texel 26kg £120.

Top per kilo

Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 14 Beltex 22kg £123 (559), G Bradley, Coleraine 1 Beltex 22kg £121.50 (552), I Campbell, Templepatrick 17 Texel 22kg £118 (536), G Bradley, Coleraine 1 Beltex 19kg £100 (526), M Stewart, Coleraine 18 Texel 22kg £115 (522), A McAnally, Ballyclare 5 Texel 21kg £109 (519), J Mills, Kilwaughter 10 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511), W Wright, Carnlough 13 Texel 22kg £112 (509), H Hall, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 22.5kg £114.50 (508), S Hall, Larne 36 Texel 22.5kg £114.50 (508), L Finlay, Broughshane 7 Texel 21.5kg £109 (507), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 25 Suffolk 22.5kg £114 (506), M Stewart, Coleraine 10 Texel 23.5kg £119 (506), J and A Wright, Carnlough 13 Texel 22kg £111 (504), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Texel 23kg £116 (504) and N Collins, Aghadowey 37 Texel 22.5kg £113 (502).

Ewes (139)

First quality

Suffolk - £100-£138

Texel - £120-£147

Crossbred - £88-£114

