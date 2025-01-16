Good entry of cattle at Dungannon Mart, heifers selling to £2470

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of stock saw steers sell to £2260 for a 735kg Belgian Blue (308.00).

While heifers topped at £2470 760kg Belgian Blue (325.00).

Fat cows topped at £1400 520kg Limousin (269.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £550 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £475 Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1950 for a Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1640 420kg Limousin male (390.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 380kg Limousin (326.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2260 for a 735kg Belgian Blue (308.00) presented by A Cush, £2100 700kg Belgian Blue (300.00); P Loughran £2130 640kg Limousin (333.00), £2065 655kg Limousin (315.00); D Daly £2120 655kg Charolais (324.00), £2080 625kg Charolais (333.00), £2060 645kg Charolais (319.00), £2050 665kg Charolais (308.00); P Grimley £2060 670kg Belgian Blue (308.00), £1980 645kg Belgian Blue (307.00), £1910 630kg Belgian Blue (303.00); T Montgomery £1900 610kg Limousin (312.00), £1860 590kg Charolais (315.00), £1790 605kg Aberdeen Angus (296.00), £1710 520kg Limousin (329.00); J Rafferty £1880 610kg Charolais (308.00), £1840 570kg Limousin (323.00); C Lynch £1820 600kg Hereford (303.00); K McAleer £1700 565kg Aberdeen Angus (301.00), £1630 520kg Aberdeen Angus (314.00); M McNally £1650 505kg Charolais (327.00), £1530 500kg Hereford (306.00), £1450 465kg Charolais (312.00), £1420 470kg Hereford (302.00) and E Dallas £1560 490kg Limousin (318.00), £1450 470kg Aberdeen Angus (309.00), £1450 470kg Limousin (309.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices topped at £2470 for a 760kg Belgian Blue (325.00) presented by J Donnelly, £2390 745kg Charolais (321.00), £2070 645kg Charolais (321.00); K McKenna £2290 710kg Charolais (323.00), £2270 690kg Charolais (329.00), £2170 680kg Charolais (319.00), £1990 645kg Charolais (309.00); J and J Livestock £2285 655kg Charolais (349.00), £2010 605kg Charolais (333.00), £1970 590kg Charolais (334.00), £1920 605kg Charolais (317.00), £1810 560kg Limousin (323.00); S McCann £2100 620kg Charolais (338.00); G Boden £2070 625kg Charolais (331.00), £2030 605kg Charolais (336.00), £2000 625kg Charolais (320.00), £1960 615kg Charolais (319.00), £1900 600kg Charolais (317.00), £1880 580kg Charolais (324.00), £1860 580kg Charolais (321.00), £1700 555kg Charolais (306.00); M Moore £2020 630kg Limousin (321.00); P Loughran £1880 610kg Limousin (308.00), £1800 585kg Charolais (308.00); R Newport £1690 530kg Limousin (319.00), £1650 510kg Charolais (324.00), £1610 490kg Aberdeen Angus (328.00), £1580 515kg Charolais (307.00), £1450 485kg Charolais (299.00), £1420 475kg Limousin (299.00); T Boden £1540 485kg Charolais (318.00), £1540 510kg Charolais (302.00), £1530 470kg Charolais (326.00),, £1500 495kg Charolais (303.00), £1490 445kg Charolais (335.00), £1410 430kg Limousin (328.00), £1340 405kg Charolais (330.00); V Cunningham £1530 500kg Limousin (306.00); J Cooke £1450 485kg Limousin (299.00), £1340 445kg Charolais (301.00), £1250 400kg Charolais (313.00), £1210 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (303.00), £1060 350kg Limousin (303.00); R Jones £1310 400kg Charolais (328.00); R Marshall £890 290kg Hereford (307.00) and C Darling £690 230kg Belgian Blue (300.00).

Fat cows sold to £1400 for a 520kg Limousin (270.00) presented by V Cunningham; A Henderson £1195 635kg Hereford (188.00) and E McVeigh £960 585kg Friesian (164.00).

Dropped calves

A great entry of calves sold to a solid trade to peak at £550 for a six week old Charolais bull presented by A Burleigh; K Loughran £530 Belgian Blue bull, £470 Belgian Blue bull; J Eldon £520 Belgian Blue bull, £480 Belgian Blue bull; D Montague £480 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £380 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Williamson £460 Limousin bull; P Mullin £415 Hereford bull; Kennedy Farms £410 Aberdeen Angus bull, £390 Aberdeen Angus bull, £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Carberry £390 Aberdeen Angus bull, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; H Connolly £390 Limousin bull; E McVeigh £390 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Hereford bull; R Gervis £370 Limousin bull, £285 Limousin bull; A Emerson £370 Belgian Blue bull; J Lawless £370 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Robinson £290 Hereford bull, £280 Hereford bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £120 to £225.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £475 Belgian Blue presented by a Dungannon producer; E McVeigh £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £265 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; Kennedy Farms £340 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; C McCartan £320 x 2 Limousin heifers, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Gervis £280 Limousin heifer and D Robinson £270 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1950 for a Limousin heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by J Johnston.

Weanlings

A great show of quality weanlings was meet with a brisk demand for all sizes to peak at £1640 for a 420kg Limousin male (390.00) presented by M McGurk; D Henry £1550 475kg Simmental (325.00), £1320 430kg Shorthorn (308.00), £1200 395kg Simmental (305.00); C McGurk £1550 445kg Sal (347.00); A McDaid £1500 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (430.00), £1400 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (385.00), £1270 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (406.00); J McCann £1450 395kg Simmental (368.00), £1270 365kg Simmental (345.00), £1080 310kg Simmental (348.00); W McCavish £1440 405kg Limousin (354.00), £1350 355kg Limousin (380.00), £1310 325kg Limousin (403.00), £1250 355kg Limousin (350.00), £1240 390kg Limousin (317.00); D Murphy £1380 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (407.00), £1140 305kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (374.00); J Hagan £1260 265kg Charolais (473.00); R Brownlee £1180 310kg Limousin (378.00); J Gervis £1090 290kg Simmental (376.00), £1030 260kg Charolais (393.00); S Williamson £1050 335kg Hereford (314.00); R Jordan £1010 315kg Shorthorn (320.00), £990 315kg Aberdeen Angus (314.00) and C O’Dowd £930 x 4 255kg Limousins (365.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 380kg Limousin (326.00) presented by R Brownlee, £1050 345kg Limousin (305.00); H McAdam £1140 x 365kg Belgian Blue (310.00), £970 315kg Belgian Blue (307.00), £950 305kg Shorthorn (312.00), £950 305kg Aberdeen Angus (312.00); W McCavish £1100 350kg Limousin (315.00), £1090 330kg Limousin (331.00); J McCann £1090 350kg Simmental (311.00), £1010 325kg Simmental (310.00); J Allen £880 x 3 275kg Herefords (322.00); C O’Dowd £850 280kg Limousin (304.00), £830 270kg Limousin (307.00), £760 225kg Limousin (340.00); M Donaghy £730 215kg Charolais (340.00), £730 215kg Limousin (340.00), £530 155kg Limousin (342.00) and M Kyle £720 225kg Charolais (320.00).

Fat lamb prices reached a height of £170 for a pen of 29kg lambs presented by J Hamill, £170 34kg; G Coulter £160 26kg; C Watt £157 25kg, £150 23kg; N Moore £151 23kg; D Quinn £146 22kg and L Rafferty £144 21kg.

Fat ewes topped at £170 presented by J Hamill; C Daly £144; N Rainey £140; E Dowling £120, £117 and K Campton £110.

Fat rams sold to £120 presented by J Sloane.

Store lambs peaked at £139 17kg presented by E Daly; J Paisley £138 19kg and J Sloane £138 20kg.