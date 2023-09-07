Good entry of cattle at Dungannon Mart, prices peak at £1950 for a 695kg Limousin steer
Heifers topped at £1800 645kg Charolais (279.00).
Fat cows sold to £1410 640kg Shorthorn beef (220.00).
Dropped calves sold to £420 Limousin bull.
While heifer calves peaked at £400 Aberdeen Angus.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1550 Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1390 for a 450kg Charolais heifer (308.00).
While Weanling males sold to £1150 350kg Limousin (329.00).
Steers
Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1950 695kg Limousin (281.00) presented by N Jackson, £1910 680kg Limousin (281.00), £1750 655kg Charolais (267.00), £1670 615kg Limousin (272.00); P Quinn £1640 595kg Charolais (276.00), £1630 585kg Limousin (279.00), £1540 540kg Limousin (285.00), £1460 535kg Limousin (273.00); C Henry £1550 570kg Limousin (272.00); M Donaghy £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00), £1280 470kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00); R Rodgers £1520 495kg Charolais (307.00), £1510 495kg Charolais (305.00), £1310 435kg Limousin (301.00), £1230 440kg Limousin (280.00); J Gormley £1450 535kg Charolais (271.00); R McKernan £1300 470kg Charolais (277.00), £1290 430kg Charolais (300.00); J Henry £1250 435kg Sal (287.00); S Hetherington £1200 405kg Limousin (296.00), £1160 405kg Limousin (286.00); D Mallon £1140 385kg Simmental (296.00); A Boyd £1130 385kg Limousin (294.00) and I Campbell £890 320kg Charolais (278.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices soared to a height of £1800 645kg Charolais (279.00) presented by E Greenaway, £1720 605kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (285.00), £1710 615kg Limousin (278.00), £1650 605kg Limousin (273.00); E Gillespie £1690 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (273.00), £1510 600kg Limousin (252.00); P Corrigan £1670 580kg Charolais (288.00), £1630 605kg Simmental (270.00); D Loane £1540 585kg Limousin (263.00); J Gormley £1510 520kg Charolais (290.00), £1500 530kg Limousin (283.00), £1430 505kg Charolais (283.00); C Henry £1430 475kg Limousin (301.00); C Quinn £1420 560kg Belgian Blue (254.00); S Heatherington £1390 495kg Limousin (281.00), £1080 425kg Limousin (254.00); W Hall £1350 500kg Charolais (270.00); S Carberry £1180 460kg Simmental (257.00), £1125 445kg Limousin (253.00) and J Kelly £1045 410kg Charolais (255.00), £930 355kg Limousin (253.00).
Fat cows sold to a height of £1410 640kg Shorthorn beef (220.00) presented by E Burns, £1250 610kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00) and P Doyle £1190 675kg Simmental (176.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to £420 x 3 Limousin bulls presented by J Ewing; O Owens £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £395 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Stephens £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Sloan £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Watson £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bulls sold from £40 to £170 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £400 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by O Owens and E McVeigh £245 x 2 Limousin heifers, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1550 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by H Dolan, £1160 Hereford cow with a Stabiliser heifer calf at foot and springing heifers sold to £1120 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by A Menary.
Weanlings
Weanling prices continue to remain steady with male calves selling to £1150 for a 350kg Limousin (329.00) presented by P McCann, £1130 415kg Charolais (272.00), £1120 345kg Limousin (322.00), £1080 290kg Limousin (369.00), £1050 335kg Charolais (313.00), £1040 365kg Limousin (285.00), £980 295kg Limousin (330.00) and J Kelly £330kg Charolais (272.00), £830 320kg Limousin (260.00), £800 300kg Limousin (269.00).
Meanwhile heifers sold to £1390 for a 450kg Charolais (308.00), £1370 450kg Charolais (302.00), £1370 470kg Charolais (290.00) presented by P Doyle and J Weir £850 350kg Belgian Blue (243.00).
A similar entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £112.50 for a pen of 24.5kg presented by E Mooney; J Armstrong £112 26kg; R Newell £106 23kg; E Mooney £105 22.5kg, K Foster £105 22.5kg; R Gilbert £104 22.5kg; W Fleming £102.50 22kg; S Montgomery £102 22kg and N Moore £100 21.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £94 presented by K Foster and others sold from £54 to £66.
Fat rams sold to £138 presented by R McKernan, £110, £94.
Store lambs topped at £90.50 20kg presented by D McClements, £86.50 19kg; A McCarragher £89.50 19kg; C Ferry £88 17.5kg, £81 17kg; R Newell £83 16.5kg; E Mooney £81 17.5kg and a Dungannon producer £79 15.5kg.