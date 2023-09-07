Good entry of cattle at Dungannon Mart, prices peak at £1950 for a 695kg Limousin steer

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heifers topped at £1800 645kg Charolais (279.00).

Fat cows sold to £1410 640kg Shorthorn beef (220.00).

Dropped calves sold to £420 Limousin bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves peaked at £400 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1550 Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1390 for a 450kg Charolais heifer (308.00).

While Weanling males sold to £1150 350kg Limousin (329.00).

Steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1950 695kg Limousin (281.00) presented by N Jackson, £1910 680kg Limousin (281.00), £1750 655kg Charolais (267.00), £1670 615kg Limousin (272.00); P Quinn £1640 595kg Charolais (276.00), £1630 585kg Limousin (279.00), £1540 540kg Limousin (285.00), £1460 535kg Limousin (273.00); C Henry £1550 570kg Limousin (272.00); M Donaghy £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00), £1280 470kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00); R Rodgers £1520 495kg Charolais (307.00), £1510 495kg Charolais (305.00), £1310 435kg Limousin (301.00), £1230 440kg Limousin (280.00); J Gormley £1450 535kg Charolais (271.00); R McKernan £1300 470kg Charolais (277.00), £1290 430kg Charolais (300.00); J Henry £1250 435kg Sal (287.00); S Hetherington £1200 405kg Limousin (296.00), £1160 405kg Limousin (286.00); D Mallon £1140 385kg Simmental (296.00); A Boyd £1130 385kg Limousin (294.00) and I Campbell £890 320kg Charolais (278.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices soared to a height of £1800 645kg Charolais (279.00) presented by E Greenaway, £1720 605kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (285.00), £1710 615kg Limousin (278.00), £1650 605kg Limousin (273.00); E Gillespie £1690 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (273.00), £1510 600kg Limousin (252.00); P Corrigan £1670 580kg Charolais (288.00), £1630 605kg Simmental (270.00); D Loane £1540 585kg Limousin (263.00); J Gormley £1510 520kg Charolais (290.00), £1500 530kg Limousin (283.00), £1430 505kg Charolais (283.00); C Henry £1430 475kg Limousin (301.00); C Quinn £1420 560kg Belgian Blue (254.00); S Heatherington £1390 495kg Limousin (281.00), £1080 425kg Limousin (254.00); W Hall £1350 500kg Charolais (270.00); S Carberry £1180 460kg Simmental (257.00), £1125 445kg Limousin (253.00) and J Kelly £1045 410kg Charolais (255.00), £930 355kg Limousin (253.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1410 640kg Shorthorn beef (220.00) presented by E Burns, £1250 610kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00) and P Doyle £1190 675kg Simmental (176.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £420 x 3 Limousin bulls presented by J Ewing; O Owens £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £395 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Stephens £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Sloan £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Watson £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bulls sold from £40 to £170 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £400 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by O Owens and E McVeigh £245 x 2 Limousin heifers, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1550 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by H Dolan, £1160 Hereford cow with a Stabiliser heifer calf at foot and springing heifers sold to £1120 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by A Menary.

Weanlings

Weanling prices continue to remain steady with male calves selling to £1150 for a 350kg Limousin (329.00) presented by P McCann, £1130 415kg Charolais (272.00), £1120 345kg Limousin (322.00), £1080 290kg Limousin (369.00), £1050 335kg Charolais (313.00), £1040 365kg Limousin (285.00), £980 295kg Limousin (330.00) and J Kelly £330kg Charolais (272.00), £830 320kg Limousin (260.00), £800 300kg Limousin (269.00).

Meanwhile heifers sold to £1390 for a 450kg Charolais (308.00), £1370 450kg Charolais (302.00), £1370 470kg Charolais (290.00) presented by P Doyle and J Weir £850 350kg Belgian Blue (243.00).

A similar entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £112.50 for a pen of 24.5kg presented by E Mooney; J Armstrong £112 26kg; R Newell £106 23kg; E Mooney £105 22.5kg, K Foster £105 22.5kg; R Gilbert £104 22.5kg; W Fleming £102.50 22kg; S Montgomery £102 22kg and N Moore £100 21.5kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes sold to £94 presented by K Foster and others sold from £54 to £66.

Fat rams sold to £138 presented by R McKernan, £110, £94.