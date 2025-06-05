Good entry of cattle at Dungannon Mart, steer prices peak at £2470

A good entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £2470 for 700kg Saler (353.00).

While heifers cleared to £2560 for 710kg Charolais (361.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1160 for 460kg Charolais (252.00).

Dropped calves topped at for £730 x 3 bull calves and heifer calves sold to £700 for a Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1560 for 370kg Simmental male (422.00), and as far as 620p per 100kg for 2 200kg Simmental bulls at £1250 each.

Meanwhile weanling heifers to £1900 for a 515kg Hereford (369.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a ceiling of £2470 for 700kg Saler (353.00) presented by W Reid, £2460 660kg Saler (373.00); H Kerr £2440 640kg Charolais (381.00), £2370 640kg Simmental (370.00); R Ferguson £2370 655kg Aberdeen Angus (361.00), £1820 500kg Aberdeen Angus (364.00); A Cush £1770 470kg Limousin (377.00), £1660 435kg Friesian (381.00), £1600 440kg Limousin (364.00) and A Patterson £1500 425kg Charolais (353.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £2560 710kg Charolais (361.00) presented by W White, £2390 595kg Limousin (402.00); O Cairns £2490 630kg Limousin (395.00), £2380 625kg Limousin (381.00), £2350 595kg Charolais (395.00); S O’Hagan £2270 590kg Charolais (385.00), £2250 590kg Charolais (381.00); K Barnes £2140 545kg Charolais (393.00), £2010 490kg Charolais (410.00); E Marshall £2090 515kg Charolais (406.00); B Rafferty £2050 520kg Aberdeen Angus (395.00); B Edgar £1980 520kg Belgian Blue (381.00); D Sloan £1810 445kg Limousin (407.00), £1790 475kg Aberdeen Angus (377.00), £1500 405kg Limousin (370.00), £1400 370kg Limousin (378.00) and E Law £1440 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (360.00).

Dropped calves

Once again a large entry of drop calf saw prices remain very strong with male calves selling to £730 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls presented by Crewehill Farms, £610 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Colins £630 Hereford bull, £600 Hereford bull; C Quinn £610 Speckle Park bull; D Monague £600 Belgian Blue bull; A McGovern £560 Aberdeen Angus bull, £510 Aberdeen Angus bull, £405 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J Ewing £520 Limousin bull; P Dyche £500 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Foreman £500 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Robinson £495 Aberdeen Angus bull; C McCartan £480 Limousin bull; S Quinn £475 Belgian Blue bull, £400 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls and T Lester £455 Limousin bull, £435 Limousin bull, £430 x 2 Limousin bulls, £425 Limousin bull, £420 x 2 Limousin bulls.

Friesian bulls sold from £120 to £300.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £700 for a Belgian Blue heifer presented by Crewehill Farms, £650 Belgian Blue heifer, £645 Belgian Blue heifer; D Montague £600 Belgian Blue bull; A McGovern £565 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £400 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifer; F Collins £560 Hereford heifer; D Foreman £530 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £455 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Robinson £450 Simmental heifer, £450 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £445 Hereford heifer, £415 Hereford heifer, £400 Fleckvieh heifer; J Ewing £450 Limousin heifer, £435 Limousin heifer and R Gervis £430 Limousin; S Quinn £410 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

A planner show of weanling saw prices remain firm with male calves selling to £1560 for a 370kg Simmental (422.00) presented by M Donaghy, £1440 385kg Hereford (374.00); A Shaw £1520 400kg Hereford (380.00); J McLernon £1380 360kg Charolais (383.00); B Edgar £1380 365kg Limousin (378.00); H McAdam £1340 x 2 Aberdeen Angus (367.00), £1060 280kg Aberdeen Angus (379.00); P Blevins £1300 255kg Simmental (510.00), £1250 x 2 200kg Simmentals (620.00); S Hawkes £1300 280kg Shorthorn beef (464.00), £1190 215kg Limousin (554.00); M Mullin £1150 230kg Limousin (500.00), £920 185kg Limousin (497.00), £850 200kg Shorthorn (425.00) and J Ewing £1150 x 2 315kg Aberdeen Angus (365.00).

Meanwhile weanling sold to £1900 515kg Hereford (369.00) presented by P O’Kane, £1730 485kg Hereford (357.00); B Mackle £1500 405kg Charolais (370.00); B Lagan £1430 375kg Charolais (381.00); E Murdock £1340 360kg Charolais (372.00); J McLernon £1310 345kg Limousin (380.00); D McManus £1260 285kg Charolais (442.00); B Casey £1250 335kg Limousin (373.00); D Sinnamon £1095 270kg Limousin (406.00), £1030 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (382.00); M Mullin £1050 215kg Limousin (488.00), £880 230kg Shorthorn (383.00), £830 190kg Limousin (437.00), £780 190kg Shorthorn (411.00) and R Brownlee £1010 270kg Charolais (375.00).

A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £151 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by D Quinn, £150 21kg; M Reid £151 27kg; P Garvey £150 22kg, £150 24kg; T Wylie £150 25kg; D McClements £149.50 23kg; M Reid £146 23kg and D Hall £139 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £175 presented by T Wylie, £160; D Hall £144; A Steel £140; D Quinn £137 and K Barnes £110.

Fat rams sold to £90 presented by K Burrows.

Store lambs sold to £114 19kg, £95 15kg.