Good entry of cattle at final sale of 2021 in Markethill

BULLOCKS

Good quality forward bullocks sold to a top of £255 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1400 from a Keady farmer followed by £246 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1455 from a Keady producer. Main demand from £210 to £241 per 100 kilos. Beef bullocks sold to £254 for 660k at £1675 for a Dungannon farmer. The same owner received £244 for 696k AA at £1695. Main demand from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £261 for 454k at £1185 from a Belleek farmer. The same owner received £255 for 430k at £1095.

Beef bullocks: Dungannon farmer 660k £1675 £254.00; Dungannon farmer 696k £1695 £244.00; Dungannon farmer 670k £1615 £241.00; Dungannon farmer 656k £1515 £231.00; Armagh farmer 654k £1435 £220.00.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forward bullocks: Keady farmer 550k £1400 £255.00; Keady farmer 592k £1455 £246.00; Loughgall farmer 522k £1255 £240.00; Katesbridge farmer 510k £1205 £236.00; Katesbridge farmer 506k £1155 £228.00; Katesbridge farmer 520k £1165 £224.00; Katesbridge farmer 520k £1165 £224.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Belleek farmer 454k £1185 £261.00; Belleek farmer 430k £1095 £255.00; Belleek farmer 470k £1175 £250.00; Katesbridge farmer 472k £1135 £241.00; Katesbridge farmer 472k £1125 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 500k £1185 £237.00; Katesbridge farmer 460k £1085 £236.00; Keady farmer 422k £995 £236.00.

HEIFERS

Forward heifers sold from £210 to £243 for 550k at £1355 from an Armagh producer followed by £236 for 514k at £1215 for a Katesbridge farmer. Beef heifers sold to £257 for 650k at £1675 for a Portadown producer followed by £227 for 660k at £1505 for a Dungannon farmer. Several more beef heifers sold from £210 to £220 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £261 for 424k at £1105 for a Caledon farmer followed by £241 for 438k AA at £1055 from a Annaghmore producer.

Beef heifers: Portadown farmer 652k £1675 £257.00; Dungannon farmer 664k £1505 £227.00; Loughgall farmer 638k £1405 £220.00; Loughgall farmer 662k £1435 £217.00.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 558k £1355 £243.00; Katesbridge farmer 514k £1215 £236.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1385 £233.00; Loughgall farmer 626k £1455 £233.00; Armagh farmer 604k £1395 £231.00; Tandragee farmer 596k £1375 £231.00; Loughgall farmer 626k £1415 £226.00.

Middleweight heifers: Caledon farmer 424k £1105 £261.00; Annaghmore farmer 438k £1055 £241.00; Keady farmer 424k £995 £235.00; Caledon farmer 432k £995 £230.00; Belleeks farmer 402k £925 £230.00; Annaghmore farmer 434k £985 £227.00; Keady farmer 488k £1075 £220.00; Aughnacloy farmer 500k £1085 £217.00.

WEANLINGS

Good quality male weanlings sold from £240 to £301 for 256k at £770 from an Armagh farmer followed by £294 for 272k at £800 from a Newry producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £330 for 212k at £700 from a Newry farmer followed by £300 per 100 kilos for 320k at £960 for an Armagh producer. Main demand from £230 to £289 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings: Armagh farmer 256k £770 £301.00; Newry farmer 272k £800 £294.00; Armagh farmer 250k £720 £288.00; Armagh farmer 300k £840 £280.00; Newry farmer 292k £810 £277.00; Armagh farmer 304k £840 £276.00; Armagh farmer 318k £850 £267.00; Armagh farmer 316k £840 £266.00.

Heifer weanlings: Newry farmer 212k 3700 £330.00; Armagh farmer 320k £960 £300.00; Newry farmer 228k £660 £289.00; Newry farmer 250k £700 £280.00; Armagh farmer 322k £890 £277.00; Armagh farmer 314k £800 £255.00; Markethill farmer 302k £760 £252.00; Newry farmer 332k £800 £241.00.