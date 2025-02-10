Good entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks and bulls selling to £2580

A good entry of cattle on Saturday saw bullocks and bulls selling to £2580 (£1775 over weight and 410ppk) while heifers sold to £2440 £1800 over weight and 381ppk.

Fat cows to £2250 and 301ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: W Hawkes Castlederg 1085kgs £2580, 665kgs £2025, 555kgs £1480, 570kgs £1320; N Kee Douglas Bridge 675kgs £2450 and £1930, 600kgs £2195, 600kgs £2085, 555kgs £2030, 585kgs £2015; D McKinley Newtownstewart 620kgs £1920, 580kgs £1780, 525kgs £1590, 490kgs £1500; Noel Doherty Newtownstewart 490kgs £1780, 485kgs £1715 and £1700, 460kgs £1585; A R Millar Sion Mills 500kgs £1675, 445kgs £1400, 425kgs £1205, 380kgs £1190, £1150, £1145, 350kgs £1135 and £1085, 310kgs £1065; an Omagh farmer 400kgs £1355 and £1310, 390kgs £1340, 370kgs £1330, 340kgs £1210 and M McGlinchey Drumlea 395kgs £1265, 305kgs £1260 and £1250 355kgs £1260, 335kgs £1260 370kgs £1245, 295kgs £1245.

Smaller bullocks sold from £920 up.

Farming Life livestock markets

Heifer prices: T R Crawford Droit 640kgs £2440, 630kgs £2090, 605kgs £2090, 590kgs £2070, 585kgs £2025, 575kgs £1930, 560kgs £1895, 555kgs £1890, 535kgs £1850; B Blee Donemana 650kgs £1990, 530kgs £1630; W Hawkes 595kgs £1755, 555kgs £1600; N Kee Douglas Bridge 670kgs £1725; M Mimnagh Omagh 510kgs £1670, 545kgs £1650, 450kgs £1640, 445kgs £1620, 410kgs £1455, 465kgs £1290; A R Millar Sion Mills 460kgs £1395, 450kgs £1380, 425kgs £1335, 445kgs £1315, 415kgs £1280, 435kgs £1280, 405kgs £1270 and £1250, 410kgs £1250 and £1220; Paul Gallagher 455kgs £1365, 380kgs £1360, 475kgs £1335, 450kgs £1300; M McGlinchey 385kgs £1270 and £1185 405kgs £1210, 310kgs £1130 and N Edwards 365kgs £1245, 445kgs £1200, 335kgs £1150, 370kgs £1170.

Smaller heifers sold from £775 up.

Fat cows: D Williamson 620kgs £301 and £255, 660kgs £270, 635kgs £254; N Kee 800kgs £281; R Chambers 700kgs £247, 655kgs £229, 630kgs £208 and K McIlwaine 680kgs £199.