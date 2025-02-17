Good entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £2320
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks selling to £2320 (£1630 over weight and 470ppk).
Heifers selling to £1895 (£1315 over weight and 442ppk).
Fat cows £2270 and 287ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: Ms D McCaffrey Drumquin 690kgs £2320, 610kgs £2180, 600kgs £2120, 560kgs £2060; D McKinley Newtownstewart 560kgs £2060, 620kgs £2000, 575kgs £2000, 610kgs £1975, 550kgs £1845, 640kgs £1830, 590kgs £1820 and £1790, 535kgs £1720; R Baxter Drumquin 590kgs £1945, 510kgs £1700, 435kgs £1505, 415kgs £1470; P Cairns Sion Mills 600kgs £1770, 545kgs £1725, M Hollywood Drumlea 420kgs £1700, 415kgs £1500; K McCrumlish Crockanboy 410kgs £1690, 350kgs £1540, 415kgs £1500, 300kgs £1410 (470ppk) A McKelvey Newtownstewart 515kgs £1640, 520kgs £1575, 510kgs £1560, 465kgs £1515, 420kgs £1480; A Drumquin farmer 500kgs £1580; K McMullin Gortin 460kgs £1570; G Monaghan Trillick 480kgs £1440; W J Doherty Newtownstewart 370kgs £1430 and £1340; K Donnell Newtownstewart 430kgs £1400 and £1380 and Peter McCaffrey Drumquin 400kgs £1315, 370kgs £1260.
Lighter bullocks sold from £875 up.
Heifer prices: W J Hume Donemana 580kgs £1895, 620kgs £1890, 635kgs £1885, 605kgs £1885 and £1800, 640kgs £1855, 600kgs £1780, 580kgs £1775, 555kgs £1755, 570kgs £1670,565kgs £1630, 555kgs £1620 and £1610; J McFarland Omagh 495kgs £1780; P Cairns 560kgs £1765, 520kgs £1575, 575kgs £1555; S Brogan Gortin 520kgs £1700, 480kgs £1450, 405kgs £1435, 420kgs £1385, 390kgs £1300. A Drumquin farmer 480kgs £1585; R Kerrigan Donemana 415kgs £1530 and £1385, 480kgs £1505, 425kgs £1480 and £1400, 470kgs £1465, 460kgs £1450; K McMullin 405kgs £1340; R Irwin Drumquin 410kgs £1320, 420kgs £1270; David E McCaffrey Drumquin 400kgs £1290, 350kgs £1240
K McCrumlish 295kgs £1290, 250kgs £1105, 290kgs £1100; K Donnell 400kgs £1255, 300kgs £1140; J McFarland 355kgs £1250, 440kgs £1235 and N Doherty 335kgs £1220 320kgs £1120, 315kgs £1040.
Smaller lots sold from £700 up.
Fat cows: O J McCarney 655kgs £287, 705kgs £225; R Baxter 750kgs £277;M Hollywood 770kgs £275; R Irwin 810kgs £280; A McKelvey 785kgs £224 and S Allison 610kgs £260, 685kgs £212; 550kgs £214.
Sheep - Fat lambs sold to £174 and fat ewes to £258.
An Omagh farmer 31kgs £174; M Dooher 26kgs £170; 23kgs £139; R Baxter 28kgs £169; A J Beattie 26.50kgs £169; J C Saunderson 27.50kgs £168; 26kgs £164; J P Beattie 25kgs £165.50; 27.50kgs £164; A McFarland 24.50kgs £162; Mark McCanny 25kgs £158.50; C McCullagh 23.50kgs £155; A Caldwell 23.50kgs £152.50 and £147; Leo Devine 24kgs £143; 23.50kgs £141; D Pinkerton 21kgs £140; S Gilfillan 21.50kgs £140 and A Buchanan 22.50kgs £132.
Lighter lambs sold from £74 up.
Fat ewes and rams: S Gilfillan £258; Mark Hamilton £216; A Caldwell £210; S Allison £186; William Boggs £170; A J Beattie £162; an Omagh farmer £161 and £148; B Harper £178 and £161; M Dooher £160; R Baxter £160; A Shortt £158 and £142; A Buchanan £144; S Kee £168; C McCullagh £132 and K McNamee £132.
Next sheep sale Wednesday 19th February at 7.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.