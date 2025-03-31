Good entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks to £2600
Bullocks sold to £2600 (£1930 over weight) and heifers to £2350 and £1770 over weight.
Fat cows to £2470 and 348ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: A local farmer 670kgs £2600, 605kgs £2200, 570kgs £2180 and £1980, 620kgs £1930; William Ballantine Glenhull 675kgs £2130, 640kgs £1940, 565kgs £1860 D McFarland Omagh 670kgs £2130, 640kgs £1940, 565kgs £1860, 525kgs £1815; W Hawkes Castlederg 635kgs £2120, 525kgs £1810. R Millar Newtownstewart 590kgs £2120, 490kgs £1770, 450kgs 31560 and £1530; R Buchanan 520kgs £2050 and £1910, 565kgs £2000; M Moore Drumquin 570kgs £1950 510kgs £1645. P Conway Newtownstewart 520kgs £1845, 545kgs £1745, 510kgs £1570, 470kgs £1450; R McCullagh Feeny 410kgs £1520 and M A McNamee Crockatore 375kgs 31480, 330kgs £1450 and £1445, 295kgs £1125.
Other bullocks and bulls sold from £1060 up.
Heifer prices: B Blee Donemana 580kgs £2350, 570kgs £2300; S Kee Douglas Bridge 600kgs £2060 and £2020, 530kgs £1800, 545kgs £1760; W Hawkes Castlederg 515kgs £1925, 505kgs £1645; I McKelvey Douglas Bridge 540kgs £1875, 500kgs £1735, 395kgs £1300; E McGrath Sion Mills 530kgs £1650, 505kgs £1580; K McMullin Gortin 455kgs £1625; M Marlow Omagh 460kgs £1580, 410kgs £1370. A Ballantine Glenhull 440kgs £1545, 405kgs £1380.
Other heifers sold from £860 up.
Fat cows: Ross Miller 620kgs £348, 725kgs £298, 610kgs £319, 645kgs £292; A McKelvey 865kgs £286, 770kgs £257; C McIlwaine 730kgs £325; C Barr 705kgs £312; M A McNamee 685kgs £295; C Baxter 515kgs £311; I McCrea 615kgs £240 and K McMullin 540kgs £237.
