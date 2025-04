Good entry of sheep at Markethill Mart, overweight hoggets selling to £176 each

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 1100 sheep in Markethill on Monday 13th January returned a firmer trade for fat hoggets and cull ewes.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 640-688p/k for 25k at £172 from a Belleek producer, followed by 681p/k for 24k at £163.50 from a Richhill producer.

Overweight hoggets sold from £170 to £176 each.

Good quality midweights sold from 670-716p/k for 20.4k at £146 from a Comber farmer, followed by 714p/k for 22k at £157 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Store hoggets sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

A top of 772p/k for 18.2k at £140.50 was received by a Ballynahinch producer, followed by 771p/k for 15.7k at £121 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

A Hilltown farmer received 767p/k for 15.9k at £122.

Main demand for good quality stores from 700-750p/k.

300 cull ewes sold to a top of £270 with other heavy ewes from £250 to £265.

Second quality ewes from £120 to £180 each and the poorest types from £60 - £90 each.

Heavy hoggets

Belleeks producer 25k £172 688p/k: Richhill producer 24k £163.50 681p/k: Tandragee producer 24.2k £162.50 672p/k: Markethill producer 25.9k £171 660p/k: Markethill producer 25k £165 660p/k: Markethill producer 24.4k £160 656p/k: Keady producer 24.1k £158 656p/k: Tandragee producer 26.4k £173 655p/k and Loughgilly producer 26.7k £174.50 654p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Comber producer 20.4k £146 716p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22k £157 714p/k: Belleeks producer 21.9k £155 708p/k: Armagh producer 20.7k £144.50 698p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 23.2k £160 690p/k: Hilltown producer 22.5k £155 689p/k: Portadown producer 23.3k £160 687p/k: Warrenpoint producer 20.9k £143.50 687p/k and Tynan producer 23.6k £162 686p/k.

Stores

Ballynahinch producer 18.2k £140.50 772p/k: Loughbrickland producer 15.7k £121 771p/k: Hilltown producer 15.9k £122 767p/k: Ballynahinch producer 16.8k £127 756p/k: 19.8k £149 753p/k: Tynan producer 17.7k £133 751p/k: Comber producer 18.7k £139.50 746p/k: Hilltown producer 15.9k £118 742p/k and Tynan producer 18.1k £134 740p/k.