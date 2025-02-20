Good entry of stock at Dungannon Mart, saw steers peak at £2350

Once again a good entry of stock saw steers peak at £2350 660kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00).

While heifers sold to £2300 for a 625kg Limousin (368.00).

Fat cows sold to £1610 for a 730kg Shorthorn (221.00).

While fat bulls sold to £2270 for a 690kg Shorthorn beef (329.00).

Dungannon Mart

Dropped calves sold to £620 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £700 for a Charolais.

Suckled cows sold to £1840 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer with an Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1740 for a 390kg Charolais heifer (393.00).

While males sold to £1550 for a 460kg Belgian Blue (336.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2350 for 660kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00) presented by C McDonald, £2010 580kg Aberdeen Angus (347.00); W Hall £2320 725kg Aberdeen Angus (320.00); I Newell £2290 660kg Simmental (347.00); H Kerr £2280 625kg Limousin (365.00), £2260 645kg Limousin (350.00), £2060 575kg Saler (358.00); G McIvor £2190 585kg Charolais (375.00), £2080 530kg Charolais (393.00), £2050 545kg Limousin (376.00); P Loughran £2060 570kg Limousin (361.00); J Lappin £2050 540kg Limousin (380.00), £1840 500kg Limousin (368.00), £1810 490kg Limousin (369.00); A Cardwell £2010 545kg Belgian Blue (369.00), £1830 520kg Shorthorn beef (352.00); J Carberry £1980 560kg Shorthorn beef (354.00); T Liggett £1920 500kg Charolais (384.00), £1740 500kg Charolais (348.00); K McAleer £1870 525kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00), £1800 505kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00), £1790 505kg Aberdeen Angus (355.00); a Dungannon producer £1780 505kg Limousin (353.00); K Harvey £1770 450kg Charolais (393.00), £1760 420kg Charolais (419.00), £1680 400kg Charolais (420.00), £1570 385kg Charolais (408.00); S Henderson £1700 440kg Hereford (386.00) and W Vogan £1510 420kg Aberdeen Angus (360.00).

Heifers

Heifer trade remained steady to peak at £2300 for a 625kg Limousin (368.00) presented by C McCarron, £2040 640kg Charolais (350.00), £2200 570kg Charolais (386.00), £2190 590kg Charolais (371.00), £2180 565kg Charolais (386.00), £2090 555kg Charolais (377.00), £2060 555kg Limousin (371.00); K Donnelly £2140 640kg Aberdeen Angus (335.00); L and O Mallon £1760 500kg Charolais (352.00), £1690 500kg Charolais (338.00); H Rainey £1710 460kg Limousin (372.00); A and T Cardwell £1610 485kg Charolais (332.00); M Harrison £1490 440kg Limousin (339.00), £1440 430kg Belgian Blue (335.00); L McElroy £1470 445kg Charolais (330.00), £1400 400kg Charolais (350.00), £1390 400kg Charolais (348.00); K Harvey £1340 400kg Charolais (335.00) and M McCrystal £1160 340kg Limousin (341.00).

Fat cows sold to £1610 730kg Shorthorn (221.00) presented by K Hopper; D Meenagh £1400 575kg Limousin (245.00), £1140 520kg Simmental (220.00) and D McCullough £1200 530kg Aberdeen Angus (226.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain brisk with bull calves selling to £620 for a Belgian Blue presented by M Rea, £590 Hereford bull; S Donaghy £610 Belgian Blue bull; R Ruddell £600 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Dixon £490 Daq bull; J Fields £430 Simmental bull; P Carberry £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £390 Hereford bull, £340 Belgian Blue bull, £315 x 2 Hereford bulls; W and H Gourley £390 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Smith £380 x 2 Hereford bulls; G Hazlett £375 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Robinson £365 Hereford bull, £340 Hereford bull; J and M McLean £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Todd £330 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and S Carberry £320 Limousin bull, £300 Limousin bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £150 to £250.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £700 for a Charolais heifer presented by M Rea, £590 Charolais heifer, £550 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £490 Hereford heifer; S Donaghy £690 x 3 Belgian Blue heifers, £490 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; W and H Gourley £570 Belgian Blue heifer, £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Donnelly £550 Simmental heifer; R Ruddell £490 Belgian Blue heifer; D Robinson £365 Hereford heifer, £325 Hereford heifer, £305 Hereford heifer and W Smith £315 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1840 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by P Hamilton.

Weanlings

Weanling trade remains solid with males selling to £1550 for a 460kg Belgian Blue (336.00) presented by O Little; H Sinnamon £1480 435kg Simmental (341.00), £1310 365kg Limousin (367.00); C Donaghy £1470 355kg Charolais (414.00); E Burns £1440 370kg Saler (388.00); B and C O’Hara £1390 350kg Limousin (396.00), £1160 255kg Charolais (450.00); S Kelly £1380 280kg Charolais (493.00); F O’Neill £1310 345kg Charolais (379.00), £1270 320kg Charolais (395.00), £1220 335kg Charolais (365.00); R Douglas £1300 320kg Charolais (406.00), £1260 350kg Limousin (359.00), £1210 295kg Charolais (407.00), £1090 290kg Limousin (375.00) and M Mullin £1030 250kg Limousin (414.00), £890 225kg Shorthorn (397.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1740 for a 390kg Charolais (445.00) presented by P McCrory, £1580 430kg Limousin (365.00), £1080 275kg Limousin (390.00), £990 285kg Limousin (349.00); O Little £1260 360kg Limousin (348.00), £860 245kg Charolais (347.00); F and A Donaghy £1240 370kg Charolais (335.00); F O’Neill £1140 335kg Charolais (342.00), £1130 330kg Charolais (340.00), £1040 280kg Charolais (373.00); M Mullin £1010 230kg Limousin (437.00), £1010 260kg Limousin (388.00), £990 x 2 250kg Limousins (396.00), £890 240kg Limousin (370.00), £810 230kg Limousin (351.00); D Hammond £980 295kg Stabiliser (332.00); D Allen £980 295kg Limousin (332.00); P McKenna £960 260kg Limousin (366.00), £760 215kg Limousin (352.00), £690 x 2 160kg Limousins (400.00) and M O’Neill £940 275kg Charolais (341.00).

Fat lambs cleared to £157 for a pen of 26kg Lambs presented by D McAree, £150 22kg; E Dowling £154 24kg, £151 23kg and L Rafferty £129 20.5kg, £125 20kg.

Fat ewes sold to £140 presented by K Campton; N Rainey £140, £138; T Wylie £118 and E Dowling £115.

Fat rams sold to £128 presented by E Dowling.

Breeding stock sold to £328 two ewes and four lambs presented by N Topping, £285 two ewes and four lambs, £205 one ewe and one lamb.

In-lamb ewes sold to £222 for three in-lamb hoggets scanned with two lambs each presented by D Worton.