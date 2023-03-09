Heifers topped at £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (276.00).

Fat cows sold to £1370 665kg Charolais (206.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £355 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dungannon Mart

Heifer calves topped at £290 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cow sold to £1260 Hereford cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot.

Weanling topped at £1260 for a 370kg Charolais male (340.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 470kg Belgian Blue (245.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £2000 for a 700kg Limousin (286.00) presented by J Eakin, £1860 705kg Aberdeen Angus (264.00), £1460 540kg Charolais (270.00); R Black £1780 660kg Limousin (270.00), £1600 590kg Charolais (271.00), £1540 555kg Limousin (278.00); B McGahan £1780 660kg Simmental (270.00), £1700 600kg Limousin (283.00), £1610 605kg Charolais (266.00), £1600 560kg Limousin (286.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00); O Mulgrew £1700 605kg Limousin (281.00); K Cush £1680 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00), £1670 600kg Limousin (278.00), £1650 600kg Charolais (275.00), £1280 470kg Simmental (272.00); P Kelly £1650 620kg Charolais (266.00); R Magowan £1620 595kg Limousin (272.00), £1600 565kg Limousin (283.00), £1560 570kg Limousin (274.00), £1550 505kg Charolais (307.00); D Ryan £1620 580kg Limousin (279.00); V Emerson £1570 560kg Simmental (280.00), £1570 540kg Simmental (291.00), £1540 560kg Simmental (275.00), £1410 490kg Simmental (288.00); P Kelly £1550 540kg Charolais (287.00); P Doyle £1490 500kg Simmental (298.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1220 450kg Limousin (271.00) and D Quinn £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £2140 775kg Charolais (276.00) presented by J Jardine, £1830 700kg Charolais (261.00); O Cairns £1880 660kg Limousin (285.00), £1780 665kg Limousin (268.00), 31760 680kg Charolais (259.00), £1730 600kg Limousin (288.00); G Hobson £1760 605kg Limousin (291.00), £1590 565kg Limousin (281.00), £1580 555kg Limousin (285.00), £1540 565kg Belgian Blue (273.00); J Holland £1740 615kg Charolais (283.00), £1730 620kg Charolais (279.00), £1600 585kg Charolais (274.00); R McAllister £1660 590kg Charolais (281.00), £1640 580kg Charolais (283.00); S and P Goodwin £1570 585kg Limousin (268.00), £1460 540kg Limousin (270.00); E Gillespie £1560 560kg Charolais (279.00), £1500 525kg Limousin (286.00), £1490 555kg Limousin (269.00); E Greenaway £1440 540kg Limousin (268.00), £1430 510kg Charolais (280.00); P Doyle £1420 505kg Limousin (281.00); P O’Neill £1365 500kg Limousin (273.00); V Emerson £1320 490kg Simmental (270.00); P McQuaid £1280 445kg Charolais (288.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1200 430kg Limousin (280.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1370 665kg Charolais (206.00) presented by N McCann, £1350 775kg Hereford (174.00); R Thompson £1090 620kg Hereford (176.00) and J Emerson £930 530kg Simmental (276.00).

Dropped calves

A smaller entry of calves saw price peak at £355 for a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by P Mullin, £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; F McNally £340 Saler bull; P Dyche £290 Par bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull; J McSorley £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Mclean £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Speers £235 Aberdeen Angus bull and C Weir £220 Aberdeen Angus bull, £210 Aberdeen Angus bull and Friesian bull calves sold from £10 to £80.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £290 Belgian Blue presented by P Mullan; E Speers £280 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £200 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J McSorley £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and R Givan £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1260 Hereford cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot presented by P Blevins.

In-calf heifers topped at £1460 for Charolais presented by a Dungannon producer.

Breeding bulls sold to £2020 for a pedigree non registered Limousin presented by W and A Lucas and a Castlewellan producer £1670 for a Limousin bull.

Weanlings

A plainer show of weanling saw prices peak at £1250 for a 370kg Charolais male (340.00) presented by J Bloomer, £1250 385kg Charolais (326.00), £1040 325kg Simmental (321.00), £1000 330kg Charolais (303.00); P Quinn £1130 300kg Limousin (373.00); W Abraham £1040 350kg Charolais (296.00), £980 300kg Charolais (325.00), £940 325kg Charolais (288.00), £890 315kg Charolais (282.00); A Mitchell £1010 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (285.00), £930 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (270.00); L Holland £890 320kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00); a Dungannon producer £850 310kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00); E Sharkey £840 260kg Charolais (320.00), £750 235kg Charolais (317.00); G Daly £820 290kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00); M Quinn £750 x 2 225kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (330.00); H Dolan £700 x 2 245kg Stabiliser (283.00); P O’Neill £690 240kg Charolais (284.00) and W Harkness £650 190kg Charolais (344.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 470kg Shorthorn beef (244.00) presented by P Quinn, £1150 470kg Belgian Blue (244.00), £1060 350kg Limousin (302.00); W Abraham £1000 365kg Charolais (273.00), £880 335kg Charolais (260.00); T McMahon £930 335kg Limousin (275.00), £770 260kg Simmental (295.00); A Mitchell £860 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (261.00) and W Harkness £670 x 2 225kg Charolais (294.00), £600 190kg Charolais (316.00), £600 190kg Aberdeen Angus (316.00), £560 185kg Charolais (303.00), £540 200kg Charolais (272.00).

A larger entry of sheep saw fat prices well improved on the week to peak at £124 for a pen of 26.5kg lambs presented by T Dobson; D Cassidy £118 24kg; E Sharkey £118 25kg; D Newell £116 23.5kg and S McGee £106 20.5kg.

Fat ewes cleared to £130 presented by R Newell; M McCormack £120, £110; Store Lambs sold to £88 for 18.5kg presented by R Newell and G J Coulter £83 16kg.

Breeding stock sold to £260 for 1E + 2L presented by W Irwin, £240 1E + 2L, £214 2E + 4L, £190 1E + 1L, £160 1E 1L and N Moore £210 3E + 6L, £160 1E +1L.