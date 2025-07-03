Good entry of suckler at Ballymena Mart, a top price of £4350 paid

Thursday 26th June 2025: An entry of 230 beef cattle sold to a shaper trade.

Beef cows to 420p for 860kg at £3612, Friesian cows to 256p for 690kg at £1766 and beef heifers to 396p got 680kg at £2692.

Beef bullocks to 410p for 630kg at £2583 and to a top per head of £3239 and Friesian bullocks to 300p twice for 880kg at £2640 and 750kg at £2250.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

D McCrea, Strabane Belgian Blue 860kg £3612 (420), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 690kg £2511 (364), B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 700kg £2506 (358), McAuley Brothers Limousin 830kg £2855 (344), M Henderson, Mosside Limousin 640kg £2176 (340), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 780kg £2581 (331), C Newell, Ballymoney Limousin 560kg £1848 (330), V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 690kg £2277 (330), local farmer Limousin 750kg £2460 (328), McAuley Brothers Limousin 800kg £2624 (328), S Stuart, Magheramourne Limousin 730kg £2394 (328), R McKeown, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 790kg £2591 (328), S Stuart Limousin 590kg £1923 (326), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 660kg £2151 (326), local farmer Limousin 660kg £2138 (324) and B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 570kg £1846 (324).

Friesian cows

A Gibson, Glenarm 690kg £1766 (256), 710kg £1789 (252), R Crawford, Glarryford 650kg £1612 (248), S Kennedy, Doagh 830kg £2025 (244), T Adams, Rathkenny 760kg £1839 (242), R Crawford 750kg £1710 (228), S Kennedy 890kg £2029 (228), A and J Jamison, Stranocum 660kg £1491 (226), J Gault, Ballyclare 620kg £1388 (224), A and J Simpson 800kg £1744 (218), R McCluggage, Larne 500kg £1040 (208), S McMullan, Martinstown 700kg £1428 (204) and local farmer 630kg £1260 (200).

Beef heifers

R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 680kg £2692 (396), S Milligan, Maghera Limousin 580kg £2238 (386), M Ervine, Killyleagh Charolais 630kg £2406 (382), L F Logan, Randalstown Limousin 600kg £2280 (380), I N McClelland, Coleraine Charolais 670kg £2532 (378), M Ervine Charolais 680kg £2556 (376), local farmer Limousin 550kg £2057 (374), M Ervine Charolais 740kg £2767 (374), M Masterson, Downpatrick Charolais 660kg £2455 (372), I N McClelland Charolais 690kg £2566 (372), M Ervine Charolais 640kg £2368 (370), 720kg £2664 (370), M Masterson Limousin 620kg £2294 (370) and G and J McEwen, Downpatrick Limousin 480kg £1776 (370).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 890kg £3239, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 860kg £3164, B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 810kg £2916, C Shivers, Castledawson Simmental 840kg £2906, B O’Neill Charolais 830kg £2822, G and A McMaster Simmental 760kg £2796, C Shivers Charolais 730kg £2744, B O’Neill Aberdeen Angus 780kg £2714, J Bingham, Templepatrick Friesian 880kg £2640, W T McGookin, Larne Aberdeen Angus 720kg £2620, I N McClelland, Coleraine Charolais 680kg £2611, S Kelly, Portglenone Charolais 700kg £2604, W T McGookin Charolais 710kg £2584, Aberdeen Angus 710kg £2584, I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 630kg £2583 and M McDonnell, Larne Limousin 690kg £2553.

Top per kilo

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 630kg £2583 (410), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 580kg £2296 (396), I N McClelland, Coleraine Charolais 650kg £2509 (386) x2, 680kg £2611 (384), I Beggs Limousin 620kg £2343 (378), S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 570kg £2143 (376), C Shivers Charolais 730kg £2744 (376), M Masterson, Downpatrick Charolais 670kg £2505 (374), S Kelly Charolais 700kg £2604 (372), I Beggs Limousin 660kg £2455 (372), I N McClelland Charolais 640kg £2380 (372), S Morrison, Liscolman Limousin 600kg £2220 (370), I Beggs Limousin 610kg £2257 (370) x2 and M McDonnell, Larne Limousin 690kg £2553 (370).

Friesian bullocks

J Bingham, Templepatrick 880kg £2640 (300) and I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 750kg £2250 (300).

Friday 27th June 2025: Dairy cows - 18 dairy cows topped at £2600 for a Friesian cow from T Carlisle, Dundrod.

Leading prices as follows:

T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2600, S Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian £2500, D McClintock, Moorfields Friesian £2450, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2450, B McStravick, Gawleys Holstein £2400, B McStravick, Gawleys Friesian £2400, D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein £2400, T Henry, Ballymoney Holstein £2350, S Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian £2300, T Henry, Ballymoney Holstein £2250, T Henry, Ballymoney Holstein £2200, R McCluggage, Larne Holstein £2200 and D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein £2050.

Breeding bulls

A special entry of pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls from Noel and Helen Willis, Portadown resulted in a great trade, topping at 5000gns, with other breeding bulls also topping at £5000 for an Aberdeen Angus from J Kissack, Ballymena.

Leading prices as follows:

N and H Willis, Portadown Aberdeen Angus 29 month 5000gns, J Kissack, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 45 months £5000, N and H Willis Aberdeen Angus 15 month 4600gns, Aberdeen Angus 14 month 4000gns, R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 72 months £3600 and N and H Willis Aberdeen Angus 15 months 3000gns and Aberdeen Angus 15 months 2800gns.

Suckler cows

A good entry of 40 lots in the suckler ring sold to a fantastic trade with a top price of £4350 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot from H Gamble, Bangor.

H Gamble, Bangor Simmental and bull calf £4350, Simmental and bull calf £4000, L McClinton, Glenarm Hereford and heifer calf £3950, A McKillop, Loughgiel Blonde d'Aquitaine and bull calf £3900, H Gamble, Bangor Simmental and bull calf £3800, R Adams, Ballymena Speckle Park and bull calf £3400, Speckle Park and bull calf £3250, L McClinton, Glenarm Saler and Bull calf £3000, A Christie, Ballymoney Hereford and Bull calf £2850, M Hamilton, Comber Hereford and bull calf £2750, Hereford and heifer calf £2250, L McClinton, Glenarm Hereford and bull calf £2500, A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin and heifer calf £2450, D Allen, Magherafelt Belgian Blue and bull calf £2450, R and D McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin and heifer calf £2350 and K Doherty, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2300.

Calves

A good show of 400 calves averaged at £548. Bulls to £1200 for a two month old Limousin and heifers to £1050 for a one month old Charolais.

Reared Friesian bulls to £550.

Bulls

T Duncan, Crumlin Limousin £1200, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £1170, £1040 x4, P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais £1030 and A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £1030 x2, £1010 x2, £1000 x3.

Heifers

P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais £1050, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £1010 x5, £1000 x3, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £970 x2 £920 x2 and I McFarlane and partners, Hollywood Belgian Blue £900.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £550, £535, £520 x3, A Connolly, Loughgiel £500, G Wilson, Glenarm £500, E and J Aurthur £500, J Adams, Ballymena £490, J Young, Randalstown £480, S McCormick, Bangor £470 and A Gibson, Glenarm £450.

Weanlings

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1710 over for a Limousin 490kg at £2200 offered by B Blaney, Cushendall.

Heifers sold to £1460 over for a Speckle Park 520kg at £1980 presented by R Adams, Ballymena.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

P Conway, Omagh Limousin 270kg £1470 (544) Charolais 300kg £1580 (526) Limousin 250kg £1310 (524) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 270kg £1390 (514) D McClurkin, Charolais 270kg £1360 (503) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 270kg £1340 (496) D McClurkin, Limousin 300kg £1470 (490) R and D McAuley, Limousin 190kg £930 (489) P Conway, Limousin 260kg £1240 (476) HM Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 300kg £1430 (476) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1400 (466) L Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 260kg £1210 (465) Limousin 260kg £1170 (450) D McClurkin, Limousin 290kg £1300 (448) and J Crawford, Portaferry 2x Hereford 300kg £1280 (426).

301kg to 350kg

D McClurkin, Charolais 310kg £1640 (629) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1520 (475) H Crawford, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1510 (471) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 330kg £1550 (469) D McClurkin, Charolais 320kg £1500 (468) P Conway, Charolais 330kg £1540 (466) D McClurkin, Simmental 310kg £1400 (451) M Patterson, Simmental 330kg £1490 (451) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £1580 (451) P Conway, Abondance 310kg £1380 (445) H Crawford, Carnalbana Limousin 340kg £1440 (423) S Lowry, Glenvay Charolais 350kg £1480 (422) P Conway, Omagh Belgian Blue 320kg £1330 (415) A McCullen, Newtownabbey 2x Belgian Blue 350kg £1400 (400) and J Crawford, Portaferry Hereford 310kg £1220 (393).

351kg and over

N McAuley, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1970 (532) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 380kg £1940 (510) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 380kg £1890 (497) N McAuley, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1990 (485) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 390kg £1860 (476) G Calwell, Clough Charolais 410kg £1940 (473) Simmental 440kg £2030 (461) Charolais 430kg £1950 (453) B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin 490kg £2200 (449) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 360kg £1610 (447) Charolais 420kg £1870 (445) G Calwell, Charolais 420kg £1870 (445) L Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1630 (440) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 430kg £1890 (439) M McConkey, Larne Belgian Blue 410kg £1790 (436) and G Calwell, Clough Abondance 440kg £1910 (434).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Local farmer Charolais 250kg £1370 (548), Charolais 240kg £1300 (541), P Conway, Sixmilecross Aberdeen Angus 250kg £1280 (512), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £1400 (500), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 270kg £1330 (492), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £1390 (479), P Conway Limousin 270kg £1290 (477), D McClurkin Limousin 290kg £1340 (462), 280kg £1250 (446), A McKillop, Corkey Aberdeen Angus 250kg £1080 (432) x2, T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £1160 (429) and D McClurkin Simmental 280kg £1180 (425).

301 to 350kg

V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 310kg £1480 (477), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 310kg £1470 (474), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1510 (471), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 330kg £1540 (466), H Crawford Charolais 350kg £1610 (460), S Clyde Limousin 340kg £1530 (450), V Scott Charolais 340kg £1450 (426), M Patterson Charolais 320kg £1340 (418), D Fleck, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1460 (417), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1430 (408), J Adams, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £1280 (387) and A and E Wylie, Martinstown Belgian Blue 310kg £1180 (380) x2.

Over 351kg

M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 380kg £1770 (465), B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1620 (450), 360kg £1600 (444), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 360kg £1550 (430), M Patterson Limousin 370kg £1550 (418), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 370kg £1550 (418), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 360kg £1490 (413), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £1680 (409), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1450 (402), J Gault, Ballyclare Simmental 370kg £1420 (383), local farmer Speckle Park 520kg £1980 (380), J Connolly, Larne Belgian Blue 490kg £1860 (379) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1540 (375).

Tuesday 1st July 2025: 130 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to over £2140 for Belgian Blue 650kg £2370 presented by R Patterson, Crumlin.

Heifers sold to over £1580 for a Saler 430kg £2260 presented by T Connon, Broughshane.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

T Neely, Ahoghill Abondance 480kg £1850 (485) Abondance 500kg £1875 (375) J Christie, Ballycastle Limousin 440kg £1650 (375) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £1760 (374) W McBurney, Moorfields Abondance 470kg £1750 (372) J Christie, Belgian Blue 500kg £1850 (370) W McBurney, Friesian 500kg £1845 (369) J Christie, Ballycastle Abondance 480kg £1760 (366) Limousin 440kg £1590 (361) BR Johnston Charolais 370kg £1335 (360) T Neely, Abondance 470kg £1680 (357) M Esler, Deerfin Belgian Blue 380kg £1350 (355) Belgian Blue 370kg £1310 (354) A and J Currie, Ballyclare Simmental 460kg £1620 (352) WM G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £1705 (348) and S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 450kg £1560 (346).

501kg and over

I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 560kg £2140 (382) Abondance 590kg £2215 (375) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 610kg £2260 (370) R Patterson, Crumlin Belgian Blue 630kg £2300 (365) G and A McMaster, Limousin 520kg £1890 (363) Abondance 540kg £1950 (361) N Allison, Abondance 580kg £2080 (358) Abondance 550kg £1970 (358) J Hill, Ballycastle Abondance 540kg £1930 (357) W McBurney, Moorfields Abondance 530kg £1880 (354) D Millar, Abondance 550kg £1895 (344) D Millar, Abondance 550kg £1895 (344) S Clyde, Limousin 540kg £1860 (344) J Hill, Ballycastle Abondance 610kg £2100 (344) and WM G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 530kg £1820 (343).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Top per kg

T Connon, Broughshane Saler 430kg £2260 (525), Saler 390kg £1770 (453), Saler 410kg £1860 (4537), R McIlveen, Kells Saler 390kg £1730 (443), T Connon, Broughshane Saler 430kg £1890 (439), C O'Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 430kg £1860 (432), T Connon, Broughshane Saler 430kg £1840 (427), Saler 410kg £1750 (426),C O'Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 400kg £1630 (407), A Morrison, Ballynure Limousin 420kg £1700 (404), T Connon, Broughshane Saler 420kg £1700 (404), Simmental 490kg £1980 (404), R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 360kg £1450 (402),C O'Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 460kg £1850 (4022), Charolais 450kg £1790 (397). R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 280kg £1100 (392).

Over 501kg

Top per kg

J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg £1965 (1965), A Bowyer, Ahoghill Simmental 520kg £1900 (365), S and D McFerran £1970 (364), A Bowyer, Ahoghill Simmental 530kg £1740 (328), N Herdman, Lurgan Stabiliser 570kg £1870 (328), A and J Currie, Ballyclare Simmental 520kg £1700 (326), R Patterson, Crumlin Belgian Blue 610kg £1985 (325), N Herdman, Lurgan Stabiliser 630kg £2035 (323), A Bowyer, Ahoghill 510kg £1600 (313) and T Neely, Ahoghill Abondance 520kg £1580 (303).

Wednesday 2nd July 2025: 2782 sheep presented in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a super trade.

Fat lambs sold to 719p for 4 Texels 23.5kg at £169 offered by H Laverty, Loughgiel and to a top per head of £178 for a 28kg Charolais from T McConnell, Parkgate.

Fat ewes sold to £244.

Fat lambs (2208)

Top per kg

H Laverty, Loughgiel 4 Texel 23.5kg £169 (719), J Fulton, Glarryford 3Spd 22.5kg £160 (711), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 11 Texel 21kg £146 (695), L Campbell, Carnlough 8 Dutch Spotted 23kg £159 (691), T McConnell, Parkgate 6 Charollais 21kg £145 (690), E Clyde, Muckamore 8 Texel 20.5kg £139.50 (680), D Adams, Portglenone 1 Texel 22kg £148 (672), A Ferguson, Cookstown 14 Texel 22kg £148 (672), W Wright, Antrim 8 Texel 22kg £147.50 (670), J Maxwell, Upperlands 3 Texel 20.5kg £136 (663), G Francey, Ballymena 14 Texel 23kg £152.50 (663), D Carson, Belfast 11 Texel 21kg £139 (661), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 37 Texel 23kg £152 (660), S J Adams, Broughshane 45 Texel 23.5kg £155 (659), G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown 24 Charollais 21kg £138 (657), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 13 Texel 21.5kg £141 (655), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 16 Texel 22.5kg £147.50 (655), I Morrison, Dunloy 53 Texel 22kg £144 (654), Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim 21 Texel 23kg £149 (647), J Wilson, Banbridge 13 Texel 25.5kg £165 (647), M and A Millar, Rasharkin 13 Texel 24.5kg £158.50 (646) and W and T Hanna, Loughgiel 12 Texel 22.5kg £145.50 (646).

Top per head

T McConnell, Parkgate 1 Charollais 27kg £178, P J Kane, Ballycastle 1 Texel 31.5kg £175, P and S Gibson, Aughafatten 2 Texel 27.5kg £173, B McKay, Cushendun 1 Suffolk 31 kg £171, H P Laverty, Loughgiel 3 Texel 28kg £169, H P Laverty, Loughgiel 4 Texel 23.5kg £169, M Denvir, Randalstown 2 Charollais 27kg £168, M and F Speers, Cullybackey 5 Texel 26kg £168,Rachel Currie, Ballyclare 3 Texel 28.5kg £167, W Davison, Cullybackey 3 Texel 26kg £166, J Wilson, Banbridge 3 Texel 25.5kg £165, W Brown, Saintfield 6 Dorset 27.5kg £165, local farmer 1 Texel 28kg £165, J Fenton, Glarryford 10 Texel 25.5kg £165, C McEldowney, Draperstown 7 Crossbred 27kg £165, R McCann, Ballynure 10 Texel 27.5 kg £165,T McBride, Toomebridge 5 Texel 28kg £163, D M Adams, Portglenone 1 Texel 27.5kg £163, local farmer 2 Suffolk 27.5kg £162, C McAuley, Larne 9 Texel 25kg £160, J Fulton, Glarryford 3 Dutch Spotted 22.5kg £160, J Clarke, Moorfields 6 Texel 26kg £159, L Campbell, Carnlough 8 Dutch Spotted 23kg £159 and A and A Millar, Rasharkin 13 Texel 24.5kg £158.

Fat ewes (574)

First quality

Suffolk - £160-£216

Texel - £160-£244

Crossbred - £120-£178

Blackface - £88-£108